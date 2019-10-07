शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Badminton ›   Saina nehwal seeks help for Denmark visa to external affairs minister

डेनमार्क ओपन के लिए वीजा हासिल करने को साइना ने विदेश मंत्री से मांगी मदद

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 11:23 PM IST
saina nehwal
saina nehwal
शीर्ष भारतीय शटलर साइना नेहवाल को अगले हफ्ते होने वाले डेनमार्क ओपन में भाग लेने के लिए वीजा मुद्दों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। उन्होंने इसे सुलझाने के लिए विदेश मंत्रालय से मदद मांगी है। डेनमार्क ओपन शीर्ष बीडब्ल्यूएफ सुपर 750 टूर्नामेंट है जो 15 से 20 अक्तूबर तक ओडेंसे में खेला जाएगा।
साइना ने विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर को टैग करते हुए ट्वीट किया कि मेरे और मेरे ट्रेनर के लिए डेनमार्क जाने के लिए वीजा के संबंध में मेरा आपसे अनुरोध है। मुझे अगले हफ्ते ओडेंसे में टूर्नामेंट खेलना है और अभी तक हमारे वीजा नहीं बने हैं। हमारे मैच अगले हफ्ते मंगलवार से शुरू हो रहे हैं। ओलंपिक की कांस्य पदक विजेता 29 वर्षीय साइना पिछले साल टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में चीनी ताइपे की ताई त्यू यिंग से हारकर उपविजेता रही थीं।  

भारतीय सीनियर टीम
Other Sports

विश्व ब्रिज चैंपियनशिप के 44 साल के इतिहास में भारतीय टीम ने पहली बार जीता कांस्य पदक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

मृतक अंकित का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: आखिर जिंदगी की जंग हार गया रामलीला में झुलसा अंकित, मौत की दहलीज तक ले गया शौक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

भइखारी की झोपड़ी से पुलिस को मिले लाखों रुपये
India News

भिखारी की मौत के बाद घर पहुंची पुलिस, इतने सिक्के मिले कि शनिवार से रविवार तक गिनते रहे

7 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Travel

Vijayadashami 2019: भारत की वो पांच जगह जहां हैं 'रावण' के मंदिर, दशहरा के दिन यहां मनता है शोक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Ravana
Travel

Vijayadashami 2019: भारत की वो पांच जगह जहां हैं 'रावण' के मंदिर, दशहरा के दिन यहां मनता है शोक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Income tax Benefits on Gold Bonds Subscription open at 3788 Rupees Per Gram
Personal Finance

मोदी सरकार सस्ते में बेच रही है सोना, मोटे मुनाफे के लिए फटाफट उठाएं लाभ

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

13 की उम्र में एक राजा की करतूत से गर्भवती हो गई थीं बेगम अख्तर, बेटी जन्मी तो बताया बहन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

begum akhtar
begum akhtar
begum akhtar
begum akhtar
Bollywood

13 की उम्र में एक राजा की करतूत से गर्भवती हो गई थीं बेगम अख्तर, बेटी जन्मी तो बताया बहन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

saina nehwal s jaishankar external affairs minister साइना नेहवाल
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc.

प्रो कबड्डी 2019
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी 2019: गुजरात ने दर्ज की शानदार जीत, पटना ने हारे पिकं पैंथर्स

गुजरात फोर्च्यूनजाइंट्स ने सोमवार को  प्रो कबड्डी लीग के सातवें सत्र के मैच में तेलुगू टाइटन्स को 48-38 से शिकस्त दी।

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दंगल में पहलवान की हार्ट अटैक से मौत
Other Sports

भारतीय कुश्ती संघ के संज्ञान में आए मामले, नौकरी के लिए पहलवान लगा रहे फर्जी प्रमाण पत्र

7 अक्टूबर 2019

shiva thapa
Other Sports

शिव थापा राष्ट्रीय मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप के क्वॉर्टरफाइनल में

7 अक्टूबर 2019

सौरव वर्मा
Badminton

डच ओपन सुपर 100 बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट में चुनौती पेश करेंगे वर्मा बंधु

7 अक्टूबर 2019

सुमित नागल
Tennis

सुमित नागल ने लगाई लंबी छलांग, पहुंचे करियर की सर्वश्रेष्ठ 129 रैंकिंग पर

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Vijay Merchant Trophy 2019-20 Uttarakhand Under-16 team Announced
Local Sports

विजय मर्चेंट ट्रॉफी 2019: उत्तराखंड अंडर-16 की टीम का एलान, शुरुआती दो मैचों के लिए हुआ चयन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

राजीव मेहता
Other Sports

'कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के बहिष्कार के फैसले पर आईओए अध्यक्ष से कोई मतभेद नहीं'

7 अक्टूबर 2019

National Boxing Championship in Baddi Solan ashish chaudhary in quarter final
Local Sports

हिमाचल के आशीष और अयान क्वार्टर फाइनल में

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विजेंदर सिंह
Other Sports

12वीं जीत के लिए रिंग में उतरेंगे विजेंदर, दुबई में 22 नवंबर को लहरा सकता है तिरंगा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

एंडी मरे
Tennis

जोकोविच की बादशाहत बरकरार, एटीपी रैंकिंग में मरे ने लगाई लंबी छलांग

7 अक्टूबर 2019

मुंबई: ट्रेन से कटकर भिखारी की मौत के बाद झोपड़ी पहुंची पुलिस, भिखारी की दौलत देख रह गई दंग

मुंबई में ट्रेन से कटकर मरने वाले एक भिखारी बुरजु चंद आजाद की झोपड़ी से पुलिस को लाखों की दौलत मिली है। इसमें 1.77 लाख रुपये के सिक्के और 8.77 लाख रुपये के फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट शामिल हैं।

7 अक्टूबर 2019

अर्जुन कपूर और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी 1:34

अर्जुन कपूर के साथ धोनी ने जमकर खेला फुटबॉल, सितारों को देखने उमड़े फैंस

7 अक्टूबर 2019

दुर्गा बाड़ी मंदिर 7:11

दिल्ली में अमर उजाला के साथ करें सबसे पुराने दुर्गा बाड़ी मंदिर के दर्शन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:10

इन भिखारियों की संपत्ति आपको चौंका देगी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

काजिंद 2019 1:28

पिथौरागढ़ में दिखा भारत-कजाखिस्तान की सेना का दम, आतंकवाद विरोधी कार्रवाई को लेकर किया सैन्य अभ्यास

7 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Local Sports

13 करोड़ से बनेगा कानपुर का पहला इंडोर स्टेडियम, राष्ट्रीय स्तर के खेल प्रशिक्षक भी रखे जाएंगे

7 अक्टूबर 2019

मंजू रानी
Other Sports

विश्व महिला मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिपः मंजू रानी का विजयी आगाज, क्वार्टरफाइनल में बनाई जगह

7 अक्टूबर 2019

judo
Local Sports

इंटर कॉलेज जूडो स्पर्धा में 150 प्रतिभागी दिखाएंगे दम

7 अक्टूबर 2019

सूरज कुमार श्रीवास्तव
Other Sports

विश्व बीच पेंचक सिलाट: पहली बार हुई इस चैंपियनशिप में सूरज ने जीता कांस्य पदक, साझा किए अनुभव

7 अक्टूबर 2019

National Boxing Championship in Baddi Solan Himachal Pradesh
Local Sports

हिमाचल के आशीष ने एक राउंड में चित कर दिया तेलंगाना का बॉक्सर

7 अक्टूबर 2019

अनम मिर्जा-असद
Tennis

पूर्व क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन के घर की बहु बनेंगी सानिया मिर्जा की बहन, दिसंबर में होगा निकाह

7 अक्टूबर 2019

