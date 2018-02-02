अपना शहर चुनें

इंडिया ओपन बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट: स्पैनिश खिलाड़ी को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची पीवी सिंधु

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 07:11 PM IST
पीवी सिंधु
देश की महिला बैडमिंटन स्टार खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधु ने इंडिया ओपन बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट (2018 ) के सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है। क्वार्टर फाइनल मुकाबले में सिंधु ने स्पैनिश खिलाड़ी बीटरिज कोरालेस को 21-12, 19-21, 21-11 से हराया।

दोनों खिलाड़ियों के बीच खेले गए इस मुकाबले में स्पैनिश खिलाड़ी 19-21 के स्कोर के साथ दूसरा राउंड जीतने में कामयाब हुई। हालांकि इस राउंड में एक वक्त पीवी सिंधु स्पैनिश खिलाड़ी से 20-13 से पिछड़ी हुई थीं, लेकिन अपना अटैकिंग गेम खेलते हुए उन्होंने खेल में शानदार वापसी की।

इसके बाद तीसरे राउंड में दोनों ही खिलाड़ियों पर सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में क्वालीफाई करने का दबाव साफ नजर आया। लेकिन पीवी सिंधू के शानदार खेल की बदौलत उन्होंने यह राउंड 21-11 से अपने नाम कर लिया।

इससे पहले ओलिंपिक रजत पदक विजेता सिंधु ने बुल्गारिया की जेटचिरी लिंडा को 21-10, 21-14 से हराकर क्वॉर्टर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया था। अब साइना नेहवाल का सामना अमेरिका की पांचवीं वरीयता प्राप्त बेइवान झेंग से होना है। उन्होंने डेनमार्क की लाइन होमार्क जार्सफेल्ट को सीधे गेम में 34 मिनट में 21-12, 21-11 से हराकर क्वॉर्टर फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी।
