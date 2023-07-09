Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Badminton ›   Canada Open 2023 Badminton: Lakshya Sen Reached Final, PV Sindu Knocked Out in Semi-finals

Canada Open: फाइनल में पहुंचे लक्ष्य सेन, पीवी सिंधु सेमीफाइनल में हारीं, यामागुची ने 11वीं बार दी शिकस्त

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कालगैरी Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Sun, 09 Jul 2023 12:06 PM IST
सार

Canada Open Badminton 2023 : अब रविवार को फाइनल में लक्ष्य सेन का सामना चीन के लि शि फेंग से होगा जिनके खिलाफ उनका जीत का रिकॉर्ड 4-2 का है। वहीं, इस साल नौवें टूर्नामेंट में सिंधु को हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

Canada Open 2023 Badminton: Lakshya Sen Reached Final, PV Sindu Knocked Out in Semi-finals
पीवी सिंधु और लक्ष्य सेन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
Follow Us

राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के चैंपियन बैडमिंटन प्लेयर लक्ष्य सेन ने जापान के केंटा निशिमोटो पर सीधे गेम में जीत दर्ज कर कनाडा ओपन सुपर 500 बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में प्रवेश किया। सेन ने जापान के 11वीं रैंकिंग के खिलाड़ी को 21-17 21-14 से हराकर अपने दूसरे सुपर 500 फाइनल में जगह बनाई। यह एक साल में उनका पहला बीडब्ल्यूएफ फाइनल भी होगा। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ वर्ल्ड नंबर-वन अकाने यामागुची ने भारत की वर्ल्ड नंबर-15 पीवी सिंधु को सेमीफाइनल में हराकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर कर दिया।



 

सीजन की शुरुआत में लक्ष्य फॉर्म में नहीं दिखे थे, जिससे वह रैंकिंग में 19वें नंबर पर खिसक गए थे। 2021 विश्व चैंपियनशिप में इस 21 साल के खिलाड़ी ने कांस्य पदक जीता था। अब रविवार को फाइनल में उनका सामना चीन के लि शि फेंग से होगा जिनके खिलाफ उनका जीत का रिकॉर्ड 4-2 का है।

लक्ष्य ने इस तरह जीता सेमीफाइनल मैच

Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen storms into BWF World Tour final, PV Sindu knocked out in semi-finals - India Today

कनाडा ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में शुरू में लक्ष्य सेन 0-4 से पिछड़ रहे थे, लेकिन जल्द ही उन्होंने 8-8 से बराबरी हासिल की। ब्रेक तक निशिमोटो ने 11-10 से बढ़त बनाया हुआ था, लेकिन जल्द ही भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने अपने पसंदीदा स्मैश और तेज रिटर्न से अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी को चौंका दिया। फिर लांग शॉट से गेम अपने नाम किया।

दूसरे गेम में दोनों ने एक दूसरे को बराबरी की टक्कर दी, लेकिन लक्ष्य की सतर्कता निशिमोटो पर भारी पड़ी। एक समय 2-2 के समान स्कोर के बाद दोनों 9-9 की बराबरी पर थे। ब्रेक तक सेन ने दो अंक की बढ़त बना ली। ब्रेक के बाद सेन 19-11 से आगे थे और निशिमोटो के फिर से नेट पर शॉट लगाने से भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने मुकाबला जीत लिया।

सिंधु को सेमीफाइनल में मिली हार

PV Sindhu.

वहीं, दो बार की ओलंपिक पदक विजेता पीवी सिंधु अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन नहीं कर सकीं और महिला सिंगल्स के सेमीफाइनल में जापान की नंबर एक खिलाड़ी अकाने यामागुची से 14-21 15-21 से हार गईं। यामागुची ने सिंधु के खिलाफ 11वीं जीत हासिल की। वहीं, भारतीय शटलर ने इस जापानी खिलाड़ी के खिलाफ 14 मैच जीते हैं।

सिंधु 2022 बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के बाद चोटिल हो गई थीं। इस साल उन्होंने बैडमिंटन कोर्ट में वापसी की, लेकिन उनका फॉर्म चिंता का विषय रहा है। 2022 राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के बाद से वह नौ टूर्नामेंट्स खेल चुकी हैं और पांच में वह पहले राउंड में ही हारकर बाहर हो गई थीं।

सिंधु मैड्रिड मास्टर्स के फाइनल में जरूर पहुंचीं, लेकिन खिताबी मुकाबले में उन्हें शिकस्त मिली थी। वह मलेशिया मास्टर्स और अब कनाडा ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में हार गईं। सिंधु ने इस साल कुल 26 मैच खेले हैं। इनमें से 14 में जीत और 12 में हार मिली है। सिंधु को अब भी इस साल पहले खिताब का इंतजार है।

2023 में पीवी सिंधु का प्रदर्शन
टूर्नामेंट किस स्टेज से बाहर हुईं
मलेशिया ओपन पहले राउंड
इंडिया ओपन पहले राउंड
ऑल इंग्लैंड ओपन पहले राउंड
स्विस ओपन दूसरे राउंड
मैड्रिड मास्टर्स फाइनल
मलेशिया मास्टर्स सेमीफाइनल
थाईलैंड ओपन पहले राउंड
सिंगापुर ओपन पहले राउंड
कनाडा ओपन सेमीफाइनल

दो बार की ओलंपिक पदक विजेता और पूर्व विश्व चैंपियन सिंधू चोट के बाद वापसी करते हुए फॉर्म हासिल करने के लिए जूझ रही हैं। सिंधु के लिए पेरिस ओलंपिक के लिए क्वालिफाई करने की राह मुश्किल होती जा रही है। उन्हें पेरिस ओलंपिक क्वालिफिकेशन चक्र (एक मई 2023 से 28 अप्रैल 2024) में उनके टूर्नामेंटों की भरपाई भी करनी है जिनमें वह चोट के कारण हिस्सा नहीं ले पाईं।

बीडब्ल्यूएफ वर्ल्ड टूर को छह लेवल में बांटा गया है। इनमें वर्ल्ड टूर फाइनल, चार सुपर 1000, छह सुपर 750, सात सुपर 500 और 11 सुपर 300 टूर्नामेंट्स शामिल हैं। टूर्नामेंट की एक और कैटेगरी बीडब्ल्यूएफ टूर सुपर 100 लेवल भी रैंकिंग अंक देती है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed