Brazil para badminton: Pramod Bhagat  secures double gold, India finish with 10 medals 

Brazil para badminton: भगत ने जीते दो गोल्ड मेडल, 10 पदकों के साथ भारतीय अभियान खत्म

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 08:55 PM IST
Pramod Bhagat
Pramod Bhagat - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी प्रमोद भगत ने ब्राजील पैरा बैडमिंटन अंतरराष्ट्रीय चैम्पियनशिप में दो स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम किए। इसके साथ ही भारत ने 10 पदकों के साथ अपने अभियान का अंत किया।
विश्व रैंकिंग में शीर्ष पर काबिज भगत ने पुरुष एकल (एसएल3) और पुरुष युगल (एसएल3-एसएल4) में मनोज सरकार के साथ स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर टोक्यो 2020 पैरालंपिक खेलों के लिए अहम अंक हासिल किए। 



भगत ने पुरुष एकल के फाइनल में सरकार को 22-20, 23-21 से हराया। इसके बाद दोनों भारतीय खिलाड़ियों की जोड़ी ने चीन के शेन शिओयू एवं गाओ युयांग की जोड़ी को 21-11, 21-7 से हराकर खिताब अपने नाम किया।
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

