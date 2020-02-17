Brazil para badminton: भगत ने जीते दो गोल्ड मेडल, 10 पदकों के साथ भारतीय अभियान खत्म

Very happy to have started off the first tournament of the year with 2 Gold Medals, in the Singles as well as doubles event at the Brazil Para Badminton International. Eyes firmly set on @Tokyo2020. Thank you everyone for the support and good wishes! @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/EoEIIdCjYb— Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) February 16, 2020
Pleased to share again that we have a strong presence in the finals of Brazil Para Badminton international Held at Sao Paulo from 8-15 February 2020.— Para-Badminton India (@parabadmintonIN) February 15, 2020
10 Medals assured including a Gold and a Silver. Keep wishing for Finals!! pic.twitter.com/mw2uCMZddb
17 फरवरी 2020