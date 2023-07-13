Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Badminton ›   Asian Games 2023: Saina Nehwal reached Amarnath before Asian Games, visited Baba Bholenath, said this; Video

Video: एशियन गेम्स से पहले मां के साथ अमरनाथ पहुंचीं साइना नेहवाल, बाबा भोलेनाथ के किए दर्शन, कही यह बात

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमरनाथ Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Thu, 13 Jul 2023 01:34 PM IST
सार

33 साल की साइना की बीडब्ल्यूएफ वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग फिलहाल 31 है। पिछले कुछ समय से वह कोई खिताब नहीं जीत पाई हैं। इस साल उन्होंने छह बड़े टूर्नामेंट में हिस्सा लिया, लेकिन कुछ खास नहीं कर पाईं। सभी छह टूर्नामेंट्स में वह पहले या दूसरे राउंड से ही बाहर हो गईं।

Asian Games 2023: Saina Nehwal reached Amarnath before Asian Games, visited Baba Bholenath, said this; Video
साइना नेहवाल और उनकी मां - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
Follow Us

एशियन गेम्स की शुरुआत 23 सितंबर से होने जा रही है। भारतीय एथलीट्स इसकी तैयारी में जुट गए हैं। हांगझोउ में होने वाले एशियन गेम्स से इस बार भारतीय फैंस को काफी उम्मीदें हैं। 2018 में जकार्ता और पालेमबैंग में हुए पिछले संस्करण में भारतीय टीम ने 16 स्वर्ण, 23 रजत और 31 कांस्य समेत कुल 70 पदक जीते थे। भारत तब पदक तालिका में आठवें स्थान पर रहा था। ऐसे में फैंस इस बार भारतीय एथलीट्स से और बेहतर करने की उम्मीद लगाए बैठे हैं। इन खेलों से पहले भारत की स्टार बैडमिंटन प्लेयर साइना नेहवाल अमरनाथ की यात्रा पर गईं। वहां उन्होंने बाबा भोलेनाथ के दर्शन किए। 


Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine

Saina Nehwal begins Amarnath Yatra with mother; See pics
Saina Nehwal took the blessings of Baba Barfani

साइना ने क्या कहा?

पिछले कुछ समय से आउट ऑफ फॉर्म चल रहीं साइना अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए पहुंचीं। वहां उन्होंने भोलेनाथ के दर्शन किए और यात्रा को लेकर खुशी भी जताई। वह वहां के संसाधनों से भी बेहद खुश दिखीं। उन्होंने कहा- हमने अमरनाथ जी के बहुत अच्छे दर्शन किएय़ मैं अपनी मां के साथ दर्शन करने पहुंची। मैं खुद को बहुत भाग्यशाली महसूस कर रही हूं। मैं अमरनाथ श्राइन बोर्ड और वहां हमारी मदद करने वाली सेना के लोगों को धन्यवाद देना चाहती हूं। मैं बहुत संतुष्ट हूं। जब आप ऐसी जगह आते हैं जहां आपको सकारात्मकता और शक्ति मिलती है और मन शांत होता है, आत्मविश्वास मिलता है, तो बहुत अच्छा लगता है। यहां आने का अनुभव बहुत आरामदायक था।


Badminton player Saina Nehwal did Amarnath Yatra-m.khaskhabar.com
JAMMU LINKS NEWS on Twitter:

इस साल साइना का प्रदर्शन

33 साल की साइना की बीडब्ल्यूएफ वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग फिलहाल 31 है। पिछले कुछ समय से वह कोई खिताब नहीं जीत पाई हैं। इस साल उन्होंने छह बड़े टूर्नामेंट में हिस्सा लिया, लेकिन कुछ खास नहीं कर पाईं। सभी छह टूर्नामेंट्स में वह पहले या दूसरे राउंड से ही बाहर हो गईं। साल की शुरुआत में मलेशिया ओपन में वह राउंड ऑफ-32 से बाहर हो गईं, तो वहीं इंडिया ओपन में उन्हें राउंड ऑफ-16 में हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इंडोनेशिया मास्टर्स में भी साइना को राउंड ऑफ-16 में हार मिली थी। वहीं, ओरलियंस मास्टर्स में भारत की यह ओलंपिक मेडलिस्ट राउंड ऑफ-32 में हार गई थीं। थाईलैंड ओपन में साइना को प्री-क्वार्टरफाइनल में हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। वहीं, पिछली बार वह सिंगापुर ओपन में उतरी थीं, जिसमें उन्हें राउंड ऑफ-32 में रचानोक इंतानोन ने शिकस्त दी थी। साइना बैडमिंटन में भारत को ओलंपिक पदक जिताने वाली पहली खिलाड़ी हैं।

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Top Attractions at Odisha Open - News18
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed