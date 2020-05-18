शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Spirituality ›   Wellness ›   chanakya niti thoughts anmol vichar quotes for success in life in hindi

चाणक्य नीति: चाणक्य की इन बातों को मान लेंगे तो आपको सफल होने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 19 May 2020 09:02 AM IST
Chanakya Success Mantra
1 of 7
Chanakya Success Mantra
आचार्य चाणक्य की नीतियां बेहतर जीवन जीने के लिए उपयोगी साबित होती है। इन नीतियों का पालन करने वाले व्यक्ति को जीवन में किसी तरह की परेशानियों का सामना नहीं करना पड़ता है। ऐसे व्यक्ति को सफलता अवश्य मिलती है। आइए आज जानते हैं चाणक्य के अनमोल विचार...

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT और IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी के साथ करें NEET/JEE/UPSEE की तैयारी
Click here
विज्ञापन
chanakya niti chanakya niti in hindi chanakya quotes chanakya niti quotes
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें आस्था समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। आस्था जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे पॉज़िटिव लाइफ़ फैक्ट्स, परामनोविज्ञान समाचार, स्वास्थ्य संबंधी योग समाचार, सभी धर्म और त्योहार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

शनि का महाउपाय
Religion

Shani Jayanti 2020: कब-कब लगता है शनि दोष, जानिए असर कम करने के उपाय

19 मई 2020

shani dev
Festivals

शनिदेव की दृष्टि क्यों अनिष्टकारक मानी जाती हैं? क्या हैं इसके पीछे रहस्य

19 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
IIT और IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी के साथ करें NEET/JEE/UPSEE की तैयारी
Safalta

IIT और IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी के साथ करें NEET/JEE/UPSEE की तैयारी
ज्येष्ठ अमावस्या 2020
Religion

Jyesth Amavasya 2020: इस दिन जरूर करें ये काम और इन चीजों की बरतें सावधानी

19 मई 2020

अपरा एकादशी 2020
Festivals

Apara Ekadashi 2020: अपरा एकादशी आज, जानें मुहूर्त, व्रत विधि और धार्मिक महत्व

18 मई 2020

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
Puja

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
अपरा एकादशी 2020
Festivals

अपरा एकादशी 2020: अपरा एकादशी करें ये काम, मिलेगा विष्णु भगवान का आशीर्वाद

18 मई 2020

अपरा एकादशी 2020
Religion

अपरा एकादशी 2020: भूलकर भी न करें ये काम, हो सकता है नुकसान

18 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

शनिदेव की पूजा
Religion

Shani jayanti 2020: ऐसे लोगों से कभी नहीं हटती शनि की अशुभ छाया, जो करते हैं ऐसी पूजा

17 मई 2020

शनि जयंती 2020
Religion

शनि जयंती पर वक्री रहेंगे शनि, जानें इस दिन क्या करें क्या नहीं

17 मई 2020

IIT और IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी के साथ करें NEET/JEE/UPSEE की तैयारी
Safalta

IIT और IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी के साथ करें NEET/JEE/UPSEE की तैयारी
विज्ञापन
इस बार 22 मई को शनि जयंती है।
Religion

शनि जयंती 2020: ऐसे पड़ती है आपके ऊपर शनि की अशुभ छाया, भूलकर भी न करें यह काम

17 मई 2020

shani dev
Religion

शनि देव की पूजा में इन बातों का रखें ध्यान, इस रंग का न करें प्रयोग

16 मई 2020

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
Puja

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
shanidev
Festivals

Shani Jayanti 2020: 22 मई को शनि जयंती, क्यों की जाती है शनिदेव की पूजा?

16 मई 2020

chanakya niti parenting tips for childrens parents mother father must keep this thing in mind for better development of child
Wellness

चाणक्य नीति: माता- पिता को इन बातों का रखना चाहिए ध्यान, न करें बच्चों के सामने ऐसी बातें

16 मई 2020

शनि जयंती 2020
Religion

Shani Jayanti 2020: शनि जयंती के दिन जरूर करें ये पांच काम, शनि की बरसेगी कृपा

16 मई 2020

वट सावित्री व्रत 2020
Festivals

Vat Savitri vrat 2020: जानिए हिन्दू धर्म में क्या है वट सावित्री व्रत का महत्व

16 मई 2020

hanuman ji prayer puja on saturday importance significance benefits and vidhi
Religion

इस वचन के कारण शनिवार के दिन हनुमान जी की पूजा का विशेष महत्व 

15 मई 2020

Shani Jayanti 2020
Religion

शनि जयंती 2020: शनि जयंती के दिन नहीं करने चाहिए ये काम, जानें क्या करें क्या नहीं

15 मई 2020

badrinath temple opening date time special prayer to get rid from coronavirus
Religion

कल खुलेंगे बदरीनाथ के कपाट, महामारी से मुक्ति के लिए की जाएगी विशेष पूजा

14 मई 2020

apara ekadashi 2020
Festivals

कब है अपरा एकादशी? जानें तिथि, शुभ मुहूर्त और पूजा विधि

14 मई 2020

शनि जयंती 2020
Festivals

Shani Dev Jayanti 2020: 22 मई को शनि जयंती, जानिए इस दिन से जुड़ी विशेष बातें

14 मई 2020

kalashtami may 2020 bhairav baba ki aarti stuti lyrics in hindi font
Religion

कालाष्टमी: इस आरती और स्तुति को करने से मिलता है भैरव बाबा का आशीर्वाद

14 मई 2020

Kalashtami May 2020
Festivals

कालाष्टमी के दिन करें ये काम, मिलेगा भैरव बाबा का आशीर्वाद

14 मई 2020

अपरा एकादशी 2020
Festivals

Apara Eakadashi 2020: अपरा एकादशी के दिन भूलकर भी न करें ये पांच गलतियां

13 मई 2020

Chanakya Success Mantra
Chanakya Success Mantra
Chanakya Success Mantra
Chanakya Success Mantra
Chanakya Success Mantra
Chanakya Success Mantra - फोटो : social media
Chanakya Success Mantra
Chanakya Success Mantra - फोटो : social media
Chanakya Success Mantra
Chanakya Success Mantra - फोटो : social media
Chanakya Success Mantra
Chanakya Success Mantra - फोटो : social media
Chanakya Success Mantra
Chanakya Success Mantra
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited