शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Astrology ›   Predictions ›   sun in rohini nakshatra prediction effects on zodiac signs horoscope rashifal in hindi

रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य का प्रवेश: सभी राशियों पर कैसा रहेगा सूर्य का प्रभाव? जानें राशिनुसार फायदा-नुकसान

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 28 May 2020 01:48 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 13
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
सोमवार, 25 मई को सूर्य का रोहिणी नक्षत्र में प्रवेश हो गया है। ज्योतिषशास्त्र के अनुसार सूर्य के रोहिणी नक्षत्र में प्रवेश करने से गर्मी बढ़ जाती है और इसका सभी राशियों पर प्रभाव भी पड़ता है। सूर्य का सभी राशियों पर शुभ- अशुभ प्रभाव पड़ेगा। आइए आज जानते हैं सूर्य के रोहिणी नक्षत्र में प्रवेश से कैसा रहेगा सभी राशियों का हाल....

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CLAT EXAM 2020: एक्सपर्ट ने बताया कैसे करनी है क्लैट की तैयारी और किन बातों का रखना है ख्याल
Click Here
विज्ञापन
sun in rohini nakshatra effects of sun in rohini nakshatra सूर्य का रोहिणी नक्षत्र रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Astrology News in Hindi related to daily horoscope, tarot readings, birth chart report in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Astro and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Chanakya Success Mantra
Wellness

चाणक्य नीति: ये गुण बनाते हैं व्यक्ति को महान, ऐसे व्यक्तियों को हर क्षेत्र में मिलती है सफलता

28 मई 2020

गायत्री मंत्र
Religion

गायत्री मंत्र: इस मंत्र में है वेदों का सार, जपने से मिलते हैं कई लाभ

28 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
BSEB Matric Result 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
Ganga Dussehra 2020: महाभारत में गंगा को वेद-वेदांत विद्या के साथ ही ज्ञान, क्रिया एवं भक्ति का सार तत्व कहा गया है।
Festivals

Ganga Dussehra 2020 : 1 जून को है गंगा दशहरा, जानिए मां गंगा के जन्म की कहानी

28 मई 2020

गुरुवार का दिन भगवान विष्णु का होता है
Religion

गुरुवार विशेष: गुरुवार के दिन इन कामों को करने से मिलता है विष्णु भगवान का आशीर्वाद

28 मई 2020

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
Puja

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
बिना संकल्प लिए किसी प्रकार की पूजा कभी भी पूर्ण नहीं मानी जाती है।
Religion

पूजा शुरू करने से पहले क्यों लिया जाता है संकल्प ?

28 मई 2020

Nirjala Ekadashi 2020:निर्जला एकादशी के इस महान व्रत को 'देवव्रत' भी कहा जाता है
Festivals

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2020: समस्त एकादशियों के बराबर पुण्य प्रदान करती है निर्जला एकादशी

28 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Astrology

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Predictions

रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य के प्रवेश से इन राशियों को होगा लाभ, भाग्योदय होने के संकेत

28 मई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Predictions

रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य के प्रवेश से इन राशियों को रहना होगा सावधान

28 मई 2020

जून माह में जन्मे लोगों का स्वभाव
Astrology

जानें जून माह में जन्मे लोगों की दिलचस्प बातें जो बनाती हैं उन्हें औरों से खास

28 मई 2020

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

28 मई राशिफल: जानें आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा गुरुवार का दिन, मिलेगी कामयाबी या हाथ लगेगी निराशा

28 मई 2020

View More Stories

जन्म कुंडली

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य
रोहिणी नक्षत्र में सूर्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited