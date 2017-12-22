Download App
सपने जागृत जीवन की पटकथा का पूर्वाभ्यास होते हैं

अमर अजाला डेस्क

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 08:38 AM IST
dreams are a rehearsal of the life
जीते-जागते हम जो होते और सोचते हैं, उसकी तुलना में नींद के वक्त देखे गए सपनों और विचारो का ज्यादा महत्व है। विद्वानों का कहना है कि सपनों और सोई हुई अवस्था में किए विचार और फैसलें ही महत्वपूर्ण हैं। सपनों और सोतो समय आये विचारों पर फैसले लेने में व्यक्ति जितना समय लगाता है, सोच समझ कर लिए जाने वाले फैसलों में उसका दस प्रतिशत समय भी नहीं लगता। योगगुरु और मनोविज्ञानी डा. अभयदेव का कहना है कि कौन कब क्या फैसला करेगा, यह मस्तिष्क पर निर्भर करता है। पहले यह पता लगाना मुश्किल था कि सपने में क्या चल रहा है, अब यह संभव हो गया है कि व्यक्ति के  सपने उसके जागृत जीवन की पटकथा का पूर्वाभ्यास है। 
मास्को के गोर्की विश्वविद्यालय में न्यूरोसाइंस विभाग के प्रमुख प्रो. कामितानि ने इस विषय में किए एक अध्ययन का हवाला देते हुए कहा है कि सपनों में देखी गई चीजों को जाना जा सकता है। अध्ययन में शामिल व्यक्तियों ने इसका समर्थन किया है। उन भागीदारों की साठ प्रतिशत बातें सही रही है। प्रयोग अभी आरंभिक स्थिति में है। सफल रहा और उसे नियंत्रित करने का कोई  तरीका ढूंढा जा सका तो लोगों द्वारा बांधे जा रहे मंसूबों को उनके उठने से पहले ही पढ़ा जा सकेगा।

