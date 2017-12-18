बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नागमणि की असलियत से जुड़ी ये बातें नहीं जानते होंगे आप
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 08:36 AM IST
आपने भी कई बार किसी कहानी या फिल्मों में नागमणि के बारे में सुना होगा। कथाओं के अनुसार नागमणि बहुत शक्तिशाली होती है, लेकिन आमतौर पर एक बात लोगों के मन में चलती रहती है कि क्या नागमणि हकीकत में है। अगर आपके मन में भी यही सवाल उठता है तो इसका जवाब आपको वृहत्ससंहिता में बताई इन बातों से मिलेगा।
