नागम‌णि की असलियत से जुड़ी ये बातें नहीं जानते होंगे आप

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 08:36 AM IST
naag mani and mani dhari naag is reality or myth

आपने भी कई बार किसी कहानी या फिल्मों में नागमणि के बारे में सुना होगा। कथाओं के अनुसार नागमणि बहुत शक्तिशाली होती है, लेकिन आमतौर पर एक बात लोगों के मन में चलती रहती है कि क्या नागमणि हकीकत में है। अगर आपके मन में भी यही सवाल उठता है तो इसका जवाब आपको वृहत्ससंहिता में बताई इन बातों से मिलेगा।

