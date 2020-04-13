बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5e943e3b8ebc3e72ba31334a","slug":"know-the-person-from-the-forehead-these-marks-are-auspicious","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u0915\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
माथे पर बनी लकीरों से जानिए आपकी किस्मत का रास्ता कहां जाता है
ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 13 Apr 2020 04:20 PM IST
सामुद्रिक शास्त्र को ज्योतिषशास्त्र का प्रमुख भाग माना जाता है। सामुद्रिक शास्त्र के अनुसार शरीर के विभिन्न अंगों की संरचना से व्यक्ति के भविष्य के बारे में पता लगाया जा सकता है।
आइए, सामुद्रिक शास्त्र की मदद से आज जानते हैं माथे की लकीरों से व्यक्ति के बारे में।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5e943e3b8ebc3e72ba31334a","slug":"know-the-person-from-the-forehead-these-marks-are-auspicious","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u0915\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
{"_id":"5e943e3b8ebc3e72ba31334a","slug":"know-the-person-from-the-forehead-these-marks-are-auspicious","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u0915\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
{"_id":"5e943e3b8ebc3e72ba31334a","slug":"know-the-person-from-the-forehead-these-marks-are-auspicious","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u0915\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
{"_id":"5e943e3b8ebc3e72ba31334a","slug":"know-the-person-from-the-forehead-these-marks-are-auspicious","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u0915\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
{"_id":"5e943e3b8ebc3e72ba31334a","slug":"know-the-person-from-the-forehead-these-marks-are-auspicious","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u0915\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
{"_id":"5e943e3b8ebc3e72ba31334a","slug":"know-the-person-from-the-forehead-these-marks-are-auspicious","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u0915\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
{"_id":"5e943e3b8ebc3e72ba31334a","slug":"know-the-person-from-the-forehead-these-marks-are-auspicious","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u0915\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
{"_id":"5e943e3b8ebc3e72ba31334a","slug":"know-the-person-from-the-forehead-these-marks-are-auspicious","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u0915\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5e943e3b8ebc3e72ba31334a","slug":"know-the-person-from-the-forehead-these-marks-are-auspicious","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u0915\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5e943e3b8ebc3e72ba31334a","slug":"know-the-person-from-the-forehead-these-marks-are-auspicious","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u0915\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
Disclaimer
हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी
Cookies Policy
,
Privacy Policy
और
Terms & Conditions
के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited