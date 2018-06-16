शहर चुनें

ये हैं दुनिया के 12 भूतिया रेलवे स्टेशन, यहां से आती हैं अजीब आवाजें

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला , Updated Sun, 17 Jun 2018 11:08 AM IST
भूत होते हैं या नहीं इस बात पर भले ही संशय बना हुआ हो लेकिन इन सबके बीच दुनिया भर में कई ऐसे रेलवे स्टेशन हैं जो उनके होने का प्रमाण देते हैं। बता दें, दुनिया भर में कई ऐसे रेलवे स्टेशन हैं जिनके बारे में यह कहा जाता है कि वहां आत्माएं भटकती रहती हैं। कुछ स्टेशन तो ऐसे हैं जिन्हें भूतों के डर से बंद भी कर दिया गया है।

ऐसे ही एक रेलवे स्टेशन में पुरुलिया जिले से 43 किलोमीटर दूर एक रेलवे स्टेशन है जहां साल 1972 में आखिरी बार ट्रेन चली थी। माना जाता है कि यह स्टेशन भूतिया है। इस स्टेशन की ही तरह दुनिया भर में कई भूतिया स्टेशन है जिनके बारे में बहुत कम लोगों को कुछ पता है। आइए जानते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ स्टेशनों के बारे में....
