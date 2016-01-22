शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   News Archives ›   Lifestyle Archives ›   Signs that tell you that are getting older in young age

नहीं संभले तो जवानी में ही होने लगेंगी बुढ़ापे की बीमारियां, ये हैं 7 लक्षण

Presented by: आस्था मिश्रा, Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 01:41 PM IST
Signs that tell you that are getting older in young age
1 of 8
शायद आप समझ न पाएं लेकिन ऐसे कुछ सेहत के संकेत हैं जो ये बताते हैं कि जवानी में ही आप बूढ़े हो रहे हैं। दिनचर्या, खान-पान, रहन-सहन औऱ चीजों के इस्तेमाल से काफी असर पड़ता है कि आप खुद को स्वस्थ बना रहे हैं या बूढ़ा। जानिए, क्या हैं इसके लक्षण।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
fitness tips beauty tips

Recommended

tips to stay fit in this winter

सर्दियों में बहुत ज्यादा गर्म पानी कर सकता है नुकसान, ना करें ये लापरवाही

22 जनवरी 2016

tips to enjoy your singledom

अकेले रहते हैं तो यूं कर सकते हैं मजें, पढ़े कुछ अनोखे तरीके

22 जनवरी 2016

9 food that help to improve libido

ये नौ सुपर फूड बढ़ाते हैं कामेच्छा, नीम हकीमों से बचें

27 मार्च 2018

best oils best which can boost sex drive

यौन शक्ति को बढ़ाने में कारगर हैं ये सात तेल, जानिए क्या है फायदें

21 मार्च 2018

common signs and symptoms of diabetes you should know

10 बातें: तुरंत बता देगी कि आपको डायबिटीज है या नहीं

27 मार्च 2018

top 8 low calorie snacks for weight loss

तेजी से वजन घटाना चाहते हैं तो खाएं ये सुपर स्नैक्स

26 मार्च 2018

More in Lifestyle Archives

Things that women say and men generally misunderstand

महिलाओं की वो 10 बातें जिन्हें अक्सर गलत समझ कर फंस जाते हैं मर्द

27 मार्च 2018

know effective home remedies for thyroid problem

थायराइड को जड़ से खत्म करने के चमत्कारी घरेलू तरीके

26 मार्च 2018

5 easy beauty tips to fight with aging

9 चीजों से रहेंगे दूर तो बुढ़ापा आपके पास नहीं आएगा

26 मार्च 2018

10 deadly foods that you probably have in your kitchen

किचन में मौजूद ये 10 चीजें हैं सेहत के लिए खतरनाक, भूलकर भी न खाएं

26 मार्च 2018

you must try these food combinations

गाजर और मेथी साथ खाने से होते हैं दोगुने फायदे, यहां है लिस्ट किसके साख क्या खाएं

26 मार्च 2018

symptoms of thyroid you must know

14 लक्षण बताते हैं कि आपको थायरॉइड है, ध्यान दें

28 मार्च 2018

tips for better sleep which you must know

13 बातों का रखे ध्यान, पलक झपकते ही आ जाएगी नींद

27 मार्च 2018

these 10 things can fight your fatigue easily

थकान से बचने के लिए और तुरंत ताकत देती हैं ये 10 चीजें

26 मार्च 2018

drinks that are extremely dangerous for your health

शराब से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक हैं ये ड्रिक्स, बचें इनके प्रयोग से

28 मार्च 2018

harms of electronic cooking gadgets like microwave which you should know

क्या आप भी यूज करते हैं माइक्रोवेव और एल्युमिनियम फॉइल, जानिए खतरे

26 मार्च 2018

easy beauty tips to make your hands smooth and beautiful

सस्ते में रख सकते हैं हाथों का ख्याल, जानिए कौन से हैं आसान तरीके

27 मार्च 2018

amazing benefits of one teaspoon of turmeric

जानिए क्या होता है रोज एक चम्मच हल्दी खाने से?

27 मार्च 2018

home remedies to make your hair black

सफेद बालों को फिर से काला कर देंगे ये आसान घरेलू उपाय

19 मार्च 2018

alert for men:5 bad habbits that can cause you infertility

पुरुषों के लिए खबर, अगर मर्दानगी बचानी है तो तुरंत छोड़ दें ये 5 आदतें

15 मार्च 2018

Lose belly fat through yoga

पेट की चर्बी दूर भगाने के लिए करें ये 7 आसन, मिलेगा फायदा

13 मार्च 2018

habits that can damage your brain severly

तुरंत बदल दें ये आदतें, इनसे धीरे धीरे क्षतिग्रस्त हो रहा है दिमाग

15 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.