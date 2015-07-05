शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   News Archives ›   Lifestyle Archives ›   home remedies to improve eye sight

ये 8 उपाय घर बैठे उतार देंगे चश्मा, बढ़ जाएगी आंखों की रोशनी

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 04:34 PM IST
home remedies to improve eye sight
1 of 9
कमजोर आंखों की रोशनी और आंखों पर चढ़ा चश्मा अक्सर आपको परेशान करता ही होगा। बार बार डॉक्टर के चक्कर लगाने से अच्छा है घर बैठे ही ये उपाय अपना लें, जिनसे आपकी आंखों की रोशनी भी बढ़ेगी और इन्हें नियमित रूप से करने से चश्मा भी उतर सकता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
lifestyle news health news health tips

Recommended

Lose belly fat through yoga

पेट की चर्बी दूर भगाने के लिए करें ये 7 आसन, मिलेगा फायदा

13 मार्च 2018

habits that can damage your brain severly

तुरंत बदल दें ये आदतें, इनसे धीरे धीरे क्षतिग्रस्त हो रहा है दिमाग

15 मार्च 2018

home remedies to make your hair black

सफेद बालों को फिर से काला कर देंगे ये आसान घरेलू उपाय

19 मार्च 2018

alert for men:5 bad habbits that can cause you infertility

पुरुषों के लिए खबर, अगर मर्दानगी बचानी है तो तुरंत छोड़ दें ये 5 आदतें

15 मार्च 2018

More in Lifestyle Archives

avoid these foods when you are empty stomach

खाली पेट में जहर का काम करती हैं खाने-पीने की ये चीजें, इनसे कर लें तौबा

15 मार्च 2018

men who eat garlic generally attract women

पढ़े, महिलाओं को क्यों भाते हैं लहसुन खाने वाले पुरुष?

15 मार्च 2018

these foods should not be eaten together

साथ मिलाकर खाने से जहर सा असर डालती हैं ये चीजें, जान लीजिए

15 मार्च 2018

5 fat burning foods which you should have

अगर जल्दी घटानी है चर्बी, फ्रिज में जरुर रखें ये 5 चीजें

17 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.