तुरंत बदल दें ये आदतें, इनसे धीरे धीरे क्षतिग्रस्त हो रहा है दिमाग

Presented by: श्वेता यादव, Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 10:41 PM IST
आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि कुछ आदतें इतनी घातक हैं जो आपके दिमाग को सुस्त बना रही हैं। इसमें कोई दो राय नहीं है कि तनाव हम सब के जीवन का एक हिस्सा बन गया है। जो दिमाग को धीरे-धीरे कुंद बना देता है। तनाव के अलावा और कई आदतें ऐसा करती हैं।
