शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   News Archives ›   Lifestyle Archives ›   avoid these foods when you are empty stomach

खाली पेट में जहर का काम करती हैं खाने-पीने की ये चीजें, इनसे कर लें तौबा

Presented by: श्वेता यादव, Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 04:44 PM IST
avoid these foods when you are empty stomach
1 of 6
शकरकंद आपको कितना भी पसंद हो लेकिन सुबह सुबह खाली पेट इसे खाने से बचें। दरअसल शकरकंद में टैनीन और पैक्टीन होता है और खाली पेट खाने से ये गैस्ट्रिक एसिड की समस्या पैदा करती है। इससे सीने में जलन और गैस की प्रॉबलम होगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
health and fitness tips

Recommended

Lose belly fat through yoga

पेट की चर्बी दूर भगाने के लिए करें ये 7 आसन, मिलेगा फायदा

13 मार्च 2018

men who eat garlic generally attract women

पढ़े, महिलाओं को क्यों भाते हैं लहसुन खाने वाले पुरुष?

15 मार्च 2018

these foods should not be eaten together

साथ मिलाकर खाने से जहर सा असर डालती हैं ये चीजें, जान लीजिए

15 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.