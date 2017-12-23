Download App
आपका शहर Close

बिना यार-दोस्तों से मिले, ऐसे दूर करें अकेलापन

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 03:09 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
1/4
कई बार व्यक्ति को अकेलापन महसूस होता है, जिस वजह से उसका व्यहार भी बदलने लगता है। कभी गुस्‍सा तो कई बार भीड़ में भी चुपचाप बैठे रहना। जो लोग अपने परिवार से दूर रहते हैं, अक्सर उन्हें अकेलापन महसूस होता है। अगर आप भी उन लोगों में से एक है और इसका असर आपके काम पर भी पड़ता है तो आपको ये काम जरूर करने चाहिये-
2/4
सोलो ट्रिप
सोलो ट्रैवलिंग यानी अकेले यात्रा करना।  अकेले यात्रा के कई फायदे भी हैं। दरअसल, ग्रुप में यात्रा करने पर अमूमन जो फैसले लिए जाते हैं, वे सामूहिक होते हैं। मगर जब आप अकेले यात्रा पर होते हैं, तब आप अपने विचारों और इच्छाओं के प्रति ज्यादा ईमानदार और पारदर्शी रह पाते हैं। ऑस्कर वाइल्ड के मुताबिक, अकेले यात्रा करने से 'अकेले रहने' और दूसरों से प्रभावित न होने की कला सीखने का मौका मिलता है।
 
3/4
कुछ नया सीखें
पूरे दिन में आपके पास जो समय बच रहा है, उसका कुछ हिस्सा कुछ नई चीज सीखने में लगाएं। अगर उस समय आप कोई नई भाषा सीखने की कोशिश करेंगे तो इससे आपके समय का भी सही इस्तेमाल होगा और आप अकेलपन से भी बचेंगे। 
4/4
मजेदार किताब पढ़ें, फिल्म देखें
कहा जाता है कि किताबों से अच्छा कोई दोस्त नहीं। इसीलिए अपनी आदतों में पढ़ने की आदत को शामिल करें। रोज कुछ न कुछ नया पढ़ने की कोशिश करें। अगर आपको किताब पढ़ने का दिल नहीं कर रहा तो अपनी फेवरेट टीवी सीरीज का कोई एपिसोड या अच्छी फिल्म देखें।
इसे भी पढ़ें : महिलाओं को बेडरूम में नहीं पहनना चाहिये ऐसा अंडरगार्मेंट, वरना होगी परेशानी

Also View

Know you are suffering from which common phobia

अगर आपको भी अकेले रहने की आदत है तो आप इस डर से जूझ रहे हैं, जानें

  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
weeping is good for mental health know benefits of tears

रोने से आपकी सेहत को होता है इतना फायदा, शायद नहीं जानते होंगे आप

  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindirelated to health tips, facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi & healthy life style etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Lifestyle and more Hindi News.

Comments

स्पॉटलाइट

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding

एक शब्द ने खराब कर दी 'टाइगर' की ओपनिंग, जिंदा होने के बावजूद पड़ सकता कमाई पर असर

  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Tiger Zinda Hai screenings stopped in Rajasthan faces valmiki community protest

हाथों में हाथ थामे मुंबई पहुंचे अनुष्का-विराट, एयरपोर्ट पर दूल्हा-दुल्हन को देख भीड़ हुई बेकाबू

  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted at mumbai airport

होठ पर नोट दबा ‌अनुष्‍का ने किया भांगड़ा, अब फैंस ‌बोले- 'भाभी जी नागिन डांस नहीं था क्या'

  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma Trolled For her Dance With Note in reception

बिना सिंदूर के एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुईं अनुष्का, विराट ने लोगों को अपनी दुल्हन के पास आने से ऐसे रोका

  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
anushka sharma and virat kohli spotted at delhi airport

Most Viewed

दिल्ली से सिर्फ 5 घंटे की दूरी पर मौजूद हैं ये हंसी वादियां, है खुला आसमां...

5 hill stations near delhi to visit for a peaceful holiday on this christmas
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ऑफिस में किसी को सिखाना हो सबक, तो शिल्पा शिंदे का ये तरीका अपनाओ

Five Things Everyone Should Learn From Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Shilpa Shinde For Stress Management
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

बेडरूम का दरवाजा बंद कर ये 3 काम जरूर करें, जिंदगी मजेदार हो जाएगी

Three Fun Ways To Reduce Stress
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जमकर टेंशन लीजिये, अगर कायदे में रहेंगे तो फायदे में रहेंगे

did you know these 5 surprising benefits of stress
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कलीग्स के साथ शेयर की ये 3 बातें तो बढ़ सकती है मुश्किल, आप भी जान लें

Sharing these three things with your colleagues can increase your stress
  • शुक्रवार, 1 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

चाय पीने के शौकीन हैं तो खुश हो जाएं, ऐसे दूर होगा तनाव

Now you can Select tea according to your mood
  • सोमवार, 4 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

More Galleries

बस ये शब्द बदल देगा आपकी जिंदगी, जब मौका मिले तब बोलें

Know how you can avoid negativity from life just being thankful to others
  • मंगलवार, 5 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जानें आखिर क्यों नंबर 13 से होती है लोगों को टेंशन

Know why People got tensed after hearing the Number 13
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

आपकी लिखावट बहुत कुछ बताती है, जानें अपने बारे में

Do you know your handwriting says a lot about you
  • गुरुवार, 30 नवंबर 2017
  • +

कोसों दूर भाग जाएगा तनाव जब करेंगे दिन की शुरुआत इन चीजों के साथ

If you want stress free life than start your day with these tips
  • रविवार, 19 नवंबर 2017
  • +

घर से हैं कोसों दूर, ये 4 आदत खत्म कर देगी आपका अकेलापन

these 4 tips fight your loneliness when you living alone
  • रविवार, 3 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इन लोगों से ज्यादा हेल्दी होते हैं बेरोजगार

Do you know lower wages can harm you more than unemployment
  • मंगलवार, 21 नवंबर 2017
  • +
  • 1/4
  • 2/4
  • 3/4
  • 4/4
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!