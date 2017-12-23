बिना यार-दोस्तों से मिले, ऐसे दूर करें अकेलापन
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 03:09 PM IST
कई बार व्यक्ति को अकेलापन महसूस होता है, जिस वजह से उसका व्यहार भी बदलने लगता है। कभी गुस्सा तो कई बार भीड़ में भी चुपचाप बैठे रहना। जो लोग अपने परिवार से दूर रहते हैं, अक्सर उन्हें अकेलापन महसूस होता है। अगर आप भी उन लोगों में से एक है और इसका असर आपके काम पर भी पड़ता है तो आपको ये काम जरूर करने चाहिये-
सोलो ट्रिप
सोलो ट्रैवलिंग यानी अकेले यात्रा करना। अकेले यात्रा के कई फायदे भी हैं। दरअसल, ग्रुप में यात्रा करने पर अमूमन जो फैसले लिए जाते हैं, वे सामूहिक होते हैं। मगर जब आप अकेले यात्रा पर होते हैं, तब आप अपने विचारों और इच्छाओं के प्रति ज्यादा ईमानदार और पारदर्शी रह पाते हैं। ऑस्कर वाइल्ड के मुताबिक, अकेले यात्रा करने से 'अकेले रहने' और दूसरों से प्रभावित न होने की कला सीखने का मौका मिलता है।
कुछ नया सीखें
पूरे दिन में आपके पास जो समय बच रहा है, उसका कुछ हिस्सा कुछ नई चीज सीखने में लगाएं। अगर उस समय आप कोई नई भाषा सीखने की कोशिश करेंगे तो इससे आपके समय का भी सही इस्तेमाल होगा और आप अकेलपन से भी बचेंगे।
मजेदार किताब पढ़ें, फिल्म देखें
कहा जाता है कि किताबों से अच्छा कोई दोस्त नहीं। इसीलिए अपनी आदतों में पढ़ने की आदत को शामिल करें। रोज कुछ न कुछ नया पढ़ने की कोशिश करें। अगर आपको किताब पढ़ने का दिल नहीं कर रहा तो अपनी फेवरेट टीवी सीरीज का कोई एपिसोड या अच्छी फिल्म देखें।
