Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Stress Management ›   If you want to overcome from stress then you must vizit these tremendous rooftop cafes

तनाव कम करना है तो देश के इन चार जबरदस्त रूफटॉप कैफे में दो पल जरूर गुजारो

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 11:09 AM IST
If you want to overcome from stress then you must vizit these tremendous rooftop cafes
1 of 5
घर के खाने से जब मन ऊब जाता है तो लोग मन बहलाने और स्वादिष्ट खाने का जायका लेने के लिए रेस्त्रां का रुख करते हैं। तो वहीं कुछ लोग अपने स्ट्रेस को दूर करने के लिए क्वॉलिटी टाइम स्पेंड करने के लिए रेस्त्रां का रूख करते हैं। आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसे ही रेस्त्रां के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जहां आपको खाना तो अच्छा मिलेगा ही साथ साथ आपको आपके साथ क्वॉलिटी टाइम स्पेंड करने को भी मिलेगा।


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
rooftop cafe best cafe

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all update about bollywood news, fitness news, cricket news, Entertainment news in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Recommended

These Swami Vivekananda Quotes Has Solution To All Youth Problems
Stress Management

प्यार हो या नौकरी, स्वामी विवेकानंद की कही ये 10 बातें आपकी हर समस्या दूर कर देगी, यकीन ना हो तो पढ़ लो

12 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Puneesh Sharma Audition Video Leak
Stress Management

Bigg Boss 11: पुनीश शर्मा को ले डूबा उनका ओवर कॉन्फिडेंस, ऑडिशन वीडियो Leak होते ही काम तमाम

14 जनवरी 2018

Know How Often You Should Play Video Games
Stress Management

आपके भी पेरेंट्स मोबाइल पर करते हैं ये काम तो हो जाएं सावधान, वर्ना...

16 जनवरी 2018

Five Things Everyone Should Learn From Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Shilpa Shinde For Stress Management
Stress Management

ऑफिस में किसी को सिखाना हो सबक, तो शिल्पा शिंदे का ये तरीका अपनाओ

13 जनवरी 2018

understand your emotions or you will face the risk of disease
Stress Management

भावनाओं को जरूर समझें, अगर चूके तो हो सकते हैं बीमारी के शिकार

17 जनवरी 2018

5 hill stations near delhi to visit for a peaceful holiday on this christmas
Stress Management

दिल्ली से सिर्फ 5 घंटे की दूरी पर मौजूद हैं ये हंसी वादियां, है खुला आसमां...

22 दिसंबर 2017

More in Stress Management

Everyone Should Do These Things In Morning To Have Successful And Stress Free Life
Stress Management

सफल लोग खास अंदाज में करते हैं अपने दिन की शुरुआत, जानिए उनके स्ट्रेस-फ्री रहने का सीक्रेट

8 जनवरी 2018

If you want to stress free sleep than try these 4 steps
Stress Management

सुकून भरी नींद है सोना तो इन चीजों से आज ही कर लें किनारा

31 दिसंबर 2017

Three Fun Ways To Reduce Stress
Stress Management

बेडरूम का दरवाजा बंद कर ये 3 काम जरूर करें, जिंदगी मजेदार हो जाएगी

17 दिसंबर 2017

FIVE THINGS TO LEARN FROM BIGG BOSS 11 CONTESTANT ARSHI KHAN FOR STRESS MANAGEMENT
Stress Management

खुश रहने की है ख्वाहिश तो अर्शी खान से ये पांच चीजें हर किसी को सीखनी चाहिये...

24 दिसंबर 2017

Sniff your partners shirt and keep yourself away from stress
Stress Management

ना समझें इसे फ्लर्ट, Stress छूमंतर कर देगी पार्टनर की शर्ट, रिसर्च चौंकाने वाली

9 जनवरी 2018

mood swing in boss nature can Increase instability in the staff
Stress Management

ऑफिस में बॉस के बदलते मूड पर हुई रिसर्च में कई खुलासे, इंप्लाई जरूर पढ़ें

7 जनवरी 2018

Beautiful Places To See At Manchester Of East Ahemdabad
Stress Management

तनाव भूल जाएंगे जब ये शहर घूमने जाएंगे, यूं ही नहीं कहते इसे 'मैनचेस्टर ऑफ ईस्ट'

25 दिसंबर 2017

did you know these 5 surprising benefits of stress
Stress Management

जमकर टेंशन लीजिये, अगर कायदे में रहेंगे तो फायदे में रहेंगे

19 दिसंबर 2017

For getting successful always try to be stress free
Stress Management

रहें तनाव मुक्त, पाएं अपार सफलता

11 दिसंबर 2017

Know you are suffering from which common phobia
Stress Management

अगर आपको भी अकेले रहने की आदत है तो आप इस डर से जूझ रहे हैं, जानें

14 दिसंबर 2017

weeping is good for mental health know benefits of tears
Stress Management

रोने से आपकी सेहत को होता है इतना फायदा, शायद नहीं जानते होंगे आप

13 दिसंबर 2017

interesting ways to get rid of loneliness without meeting anyone
Stress Management

बिना यार-दोस्तों से मिले, ऐसे दूर करें अकेलापन

24 दिसंबर 2017

do you know that Travel Anxiety can spoil your trip
Stress Management

ज्यादा ट्रैवल करने वाले लोग इस खबर को जरूर पढ़ें, कहीं आपको ये बीमारी तो नहीं

5 जनवरी 2018

Slurping Is Important Dinning Table Etiquette Of Japanese Culture
Stress Management

बिना आवाज निकाले यहां खाना खाना है बुरी बात, ऐसे करनी पड़ती है तारीफ

25 दिसंबर 2017

Know how Music can help to remove your all tension
Stress Management

तनाव को दूर करने में मददगार है म्यूजिक, बच्चों के लिए सोने पे सुहागा

15 दिसंबर 2017

know the unknown facts about newly appointed defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Stress Management

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण की निजी जिंदगी से जुड़ी ये 5 दिलचस्प बातें जानते हैं आप!

3 सितंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.