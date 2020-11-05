शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   Beauty tips ›   diwali2020 skin care tips from dust in hindi

Diwali 2020: इन टिप्स की सहायता से दिवाली की सफाई के दौरान रखें त्वचा का पूरा ख्याल

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 05 Nov 2020 05:51 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 5
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
दिवाली के आने से पहले मौसम में परिवर्तन होना सामान्य बात है, लेकिन इसका सीधा प्रभाव हमारी त्वचा पर पड़ता है। वातावरण में जैसे ही ठंडक महसूस होने लगती है, हमारी त्वचा में खिंचाव महसूस होने लगता है और यही वो समय होता है जब हम घर की सफाई भी करते हैं। ऐसे में धूल से खिंचाव वाली खराब त्वचा और भी खराब होने लगती है, जो कि पूरी शीत ऋतु हमें परेशान करती है। इसलिए बहुत जरूरी है कि घर की सफाई के दौरान त्वचा को सुरक्षित रखा जाए। अगली स्लाइड्स में बताई गई टिप्स की सहायता से आपकी त्वचा भी रहेगी एकदम स्वस्थ।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
fashion beauty tips national lifestyle diwali 2020 diwali skincare

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

Diwali 2020: इस दिवाली मम्मी के चेहरे पर मुस्कान लाने के लिए गिफ्ट करें ये चीजें

5 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

Diwali 2020: पटाखे छोड़ते समय इन बातों को रखें खास ध्यान

5 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
करीना कपूर
Fashion

प्रेग्नेंसी में भी नहीं कम हो रहा करीना कपूर का फैशनेबल अंदाज, अब करवा चौथ के लिए इन कपड़ों में हुईं तैयार

5 नवंबर 2020

neha kakkar kajal
Fashion

शादी के बाद पहले करवा चौथ पर कुछ यूं नजर आईं नेहा कक्कड़ और काजल अग्रवाल, देखें तस्वीरें

5 नवंबर 2020

क्या आप कर्ज एवं निर्धनता की समस्या से परेशान है ? दिवाली पर पाएं निवारण,कराएं सहस्त्ररूपा सर्वव्यापी लक्ष्मी साधना !
DIWALI SPECIAL

क्या आप कर्ज एवं निर्धनता की समस्या से परेशान है ? दिवाली पर पाएं निवारण,कराएं सहस्त्ररूपा सर्वव्यापी लक्ष्मी साधना !
काजल अग्रवाल
Fashion

काजल अग्रवाल ही नहीं अनुष्का शर्मा से लेकर दीपिका पादुकोण तक वेडिंग रिसेप्शन में पहन चुकी हैं गोल्डन आउटफिट

5 नवंबर 2020

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Fashion

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लाल साड़ी में मनाया करवा चौथ, हाथ में पूजा की थाली लिए पति के साथ शेयर की तस्वीर

5 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

rashmi desai
Fashion

Diwali 2020: सही ज्वैलरी से मिलेगा इस दिवाली खूबसूरत लुक, हिना खान-मौनी रॉय से लें इंस्पिरेशन

5 नवंबर 2020

सजने-संवरने में जुटीं महिलाएं
Beauty tips

Diwali 2020: कोरोना महामारी के बीच जा रहीं फेशियल कराने तो रखें इन बातों का ध्यान

5 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
beauty tips
Beauty tips

Diwali 2020: दिवाली पर चेहरे की थकान दूर करने में करेंगे मदद ये 3 घरेलू फेसपैक

5 नवंबर 2020

nora fatehi
Fashion

नोरा फतेही के साड़ी वाले लुक ने लूटा फैंस का दिल, फेस्टिव सीजन में आप भी कर सकती हैं ट्राई

5 नवंबर 2020

क्या आप कर्ज एवं निर्धनता की समस्या से परेशान है ? दिवाली पर पाएं निवारण,कराएं सहस्त्ररूपा सर्वव्यापी लक्ष्मी साधना !
DIWALI SPECIAL

क्या आप कर्ज एवं निर्धनता की समस्या से परेशान है ? दिवाली पर पाएं निवारण,कराएं सहस्त्ररूपा सर्वव्यापी लक्ष्मी साधना !
Lipstick
Fashion

Diwali 2020: त्योहारों के सीजन में दिखना है खूबसूरत तो चुने लिपस्टिक का ये शेड

5 नवंबर 2020

करवा चौथ
Fashion

शिल्पा शेट्टी से लेकर काजोल तक बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेज ने यूं मनाया करवा चौथ, देखें तस्वीरें

5 नवंबर 2020

करीना कपूर
Fashion

करीना कपूर का सफेद कपड़ों में दिखा प्रेग्नेंसी ग्लो, तस्वीरें खींच रहीं सबका ध्यान

4 नवंबर 2020

kajal aggarwal
Fashion

फूलों वाले कुर्ते में परी जैसी नजर आईं काजल अग्रवाल, सत्संग में पहनकर हुईं थीं तैयार

4 नवंबर 2020

cinnamon paste
Beauty tips

दालचीनी के फेसपैक से हर तरह की स्किन को होगा फायदा, दाग-धब्बों से लेकर रूखेपन के लिए भी है फायदेमंद

4 नवंबर 2020

karwa chauth
Fashion

Karwa Chauth 2020: अनुष्का शर्मा से लेकर ऐश्वर्या राय तक, कुछ ऐसे सजी थीं पहली करवा चौथ पर बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस

4 नवंबर 2020

दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी टीवी जगत की मशहूर अभिनेत्री हैं
Fashion

Karwa Chauth 2020: इस करवा चौथ ट्राई करें दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी के साड़ी लुक्स, दिखेंगी बेहद प्यारी

4 नवंबर 2020

karwa chauth 2020: 4 नवंबर, बुधवार को करवा चौथ का पावन पर्व मनाया जाएगा- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Beauty tips

Karwa Chauth 2020: करवा चौथ पर खूबसूरत और स्टाइलिश दिखने के लिए इन टिप्स की मदद से घर में ही करें मेकअप

4 नवंबर 2020

karwa chauth 2020: करवा चौथ के पावन दिन सुहागिन महिलाएं सज- सवर कर तैयार होती हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Beauty tips

Karwa Chauth 2020: करवा चौथ पर हाथों की खूबसूरती बढ़ाने के लिए पहने ये खास चूड़ियां

4 नवंबर 2020

कटरीना कैफ बॅालीवुड की मशहूर अभिनेत्री हैं
Fashion

Karwa Chauth 2020: करवा चौथ पर ट्राई करें कटरीना कैफ के साड़ी लुक्स, दिखेंगी बेहद खूबसूरत और स्टाइलिश

4 नवंबर 2020

karwa chauth 2020: करवा चौथ का पावन पर्व 4 नवंबर, बुधवार को मनाया जाएगा- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Beauty tips

Karwa Chauth 2020: इस करवा चौथ बालों को सजाएं इन खूबसूरत फूलों से, लगेंगी बेहद प्यारी 

4 नवंबर 2020

bride
Fashion

Karwa Chauth 2020: करवा चौथ पर नई दुल्हन सा दिखना है तो बनारसी साड़ी है परफेक्ट, कंगना राणौत-प्रियंका चोपड़ा तक दिखा चुकी हैं जलवे

4 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social media
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X