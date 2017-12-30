Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jobs ›   Other Jobs ›   vacancy in ITI Limited for driver post, eligilibility 8th pass, last date 10 jan 2018
vacancy in ITI Limited for driver post, eligilibility 8th pass, last date 10 jan 2018
1 of 4

ITI लिमिटेड में 8वीं पास की होगी भर्ती, आवेदन निःशुल्क

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 02:39 PM IST
आईटीआई लिमिटेड में ड्राइवर के पद पर भर्ती की जा रही हैं। इसके लिए योग्यता 8वीं पास रखी गई है। सभी वर्ग के उम्मीदवारों के लिए आवेदन निःशुल्क है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
vacancy iti limited driver

Recommended

Cantonment General Hospital Delhi Cantt Recruitment for Nurse, CSSD Technician & Asst Technician
Other Jobs

नर्स व टेक्नीशियन के पदों पर भर्ती, योग्यता 10वीं पास

30 दिसंबर 2017

Vacancy in Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. for the post of Assistant Manager
Other Jobs

बामर लॉरी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर के पद पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

24 दिसंबर 2017

vacancy in RMRIMS for Assistant Professor and other post, applications fee free
Other Jobs

RMRIMS में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर व अन्य पदों पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

25 दिसंबर 2017

Recruitment in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation for medical officer post
Other Jobs

ONGC में मेडिकल ऑफिसर बनने का मौका, आवेदन निःशुल्क

26 दिसंबर 2017

Vacancy in Bharat Electronics Limited for post of engineer
Other Jobs

भारत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स लिमिटेड में बीई, बीटेक डिग्रीधारकों के लिए वैकेंसी

28 दिसंबर 2017

Recruitment in the Electronics Corporation of India Limited for Tradesman posts
Other Jobs

ECIL में ट्रेड्समैन के लिए 40 पदों पर भर्ती, ऐसे करें आवेदन

24 दिसंबर 2017

More in Other Jobs

Vacancy in National Insurance Company for Agricultural Apprenticeship
Other Jobs

नेशनल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी में एग्रीकल्चर अप्रेंटिसशिप के पदों पर भर्ती

25 दिसंबर 2017

GAIL Recruitment 06 Medical Officer, Specialist Doctor and Various post Last Date 15 January 2018
Other Jobs

GAIL में मेडिकल ऑफिसर व अन्य पदों के लिए वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

27 दिसंबर 2017

vacancy in BUIDCO for general manager, project director and Deputy project director post
Other Jobs

बिहार अर्बन इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर डेवलपमेंट कॉर्पोरेशन में कई पदों पर भर्ती

25 दिसंबर 2017

job in BHEL, 10th pass applicatant can apply too
Other Jobs

BHEL में काम करने का सुनहरा मौका, 10वीं पास भी कर सकते हैं आवेदन

11 दिसंबर 2017

Recruitment in UPPCL for Office Assistant and Assistant Reviewing Officer post
Other Jobs

उत्तर प्रदेश पावर कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड में ऑफिसर बनने का मौका

20 दिसंबर 2017

recruitment in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited for posts of office assistant
Other Jobs

उत्तर प्रदेश पावर कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड में बंपर भर्ती, ऐसे करें आवेदन

17 दिसंबर 2017

Vacancy in Air India for the posts of Junior assistant, eligibility 12th pass
Other Jobs

12वीं पास युवाओं के लिए एयर इंडिया में निकली वैकेंसी, ऑनलाइन करें आवेदन

8 दिसंबर 2017

Vacancy in Central Bank of India for Security Officer post
Other Jobs

सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में सिक्योरिटी ऑफिसर के लिए वैकेंसी

20 दिसंबर 2017

vacancies for 10th class passed youth in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Other Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड में नौकरी का मौका

22 दिसंबर 2017

Vacancy for deputy general manager and other posts in NMDC Ltd
Other Jobs

NMDC लिमिटेड में मैनेजर समेत कई पदों पर वैकेंसी, 31 जनवरी से पहले करें अप्लाई

10 दिसंबर 2017

vacancies for Engineers in Bangalore Metro train
Other Jobs

बंगलुरू मेट्रो में इंजीनियर बनने का मौका, आवेदन निःशुल्क

19 दिसंबर 2017

Vacancy for the Diploma candidate in Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for trainee
Other Jobs

पावर ग्रिड कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड में 20 पदों पर वैकेंसी

17 दिसंबर 2017

vacancy in Electronics Corporation of India Limited for technical officer
Other Jobs

ECIL में टेक्निकल ऑफिसर बनने का मौका, जानिए कब है इंटरव्यू की तारीख

3 दिसंबर 2017

job in Vijaya Bank on contract basis, Apply online
Other Jobs

विजया बैंक में संविदा के आधार पर नौकरी, ऑनलाइन करें आवेदन

26 नवंबर 2017

Bumper Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Application fee Free
Other Jobs

भारत हैवी इलेक्ट्रिकल्स लिमिटेड में 229 पदों पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निशुल्क

25 नवंबर 2017

Recruitment in Air India for Handyman posts , Date of interview 09December
Other Jobs

एअर इंडिया में हैंडीमैन के पदों पर भर्ती, इंटरव्यू के लिए ये है तारीख

3 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.