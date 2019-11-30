शहर चुनें

SSC CHSL: 12वीं पास के लिए नोटिफिकेशन हुआ जारी, जानें कब शुरू हो रही है चयन प्रक्रिया

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 10:58 AM IST
ssc chsl
1 of 5
ssc chsl - फोटो : amar ujala
SSC CHSL 2019: कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने सीएचएसएस के लिए एक अधिसूचना जारी की है। बता दें कि आवेदन प्रक्रिया 3 दिसंबर से 1 जनवरी 2020 तक खोली जाएगी। इसके लिए कर्मचारी चयन आयोग 16 से 27 मार्च 2020 तक SSC CHSL 2019 चरण 1 परीक्षा आयोजित करेगा। उम्मीदवार को विज्ञापन लिंक के साथ नोटिफिकेशन लिंक भी नीचे मिल जाएगा। नौकरी से संबंधित जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड देखें।
