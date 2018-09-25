शहर चुनें

बिग बॉस से लौटते ही बड़ी बोल्ड दिखने लगी हैं सपना चौधरी, खूबसूरती में देती हैं एक्ट्रेस को मात

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 25 Sep 2018 05:01 PM IST
हरियाणा की डांस सेंसशन सपना चौधरी आज अपना 28 वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। बिग बॉस के बाद से वह आए दिनों सुर्खियों में छाई रहती हैं। अब सपना फिल्मों में भी दिखाई देने लगी हैं, लेकिन अपने गानों से ज्यादा अब सपना अपने ग्लैमरस लुक को लेकर इंटरनेट पर छाई रहती हैं। आइए करोड़ों दिलों की धड़कन सपना चौधरी के बर्थडे पर देखते हैं उनकी 10 ग्लैमरस तस्वीरें...
