Femina Miss India 2018: मानुषी छिल्लर के आगे फिल्मी हसीनाएं फेल, रेड कार्पेट पर उमड़ा बॉलीवुड

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला , Updated Wed, 20 Jun 2018 02:01 PM IST
Manushi Chhillar
1 of 9
बॉलीवुड और फैशन जगत का गहरा नाता है। मंगलवार को मुंबई में आयोजित फेमिना मिस इंडिया  2018  के ग्रांड फिनाले में फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की कई जानी मानी हस्तियां पहुंचीं। मगर मिस वर्ल्ड 2018 मानुषी छिल्लर की मोहक मुस्दकान और अदाओं के सामने सब फिकी नजर आईं।
miss india 2018 manushi chhillar anukreethy vas

Manushi Chhillar
Rakul Preet Singh
Poonam Pandey
Neha Dhupia
Pooja Chopra
Malaika Arora
Kunal Kapoor
Irfan Pathan
Bobby Deol

