KBC 11: जानिए तीनों करोड़पति कंटेस्टेंट में बारे में सबकुछ, बिहार के सुशील ने जीते थे पांच करोड़

इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 02:27 PM IST
कौन बनेगा के करोड़पति विजेता
1 of 5
कौन बनेगा के करोड़पति विजेता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
टेलीविजन के पॉपुलर शो कौन बनेगा करोड़पति के 11वें सीजन को तीसरा करोड़पति मिल चुका है। बिहार के रहने वाले गौतम कुमार झा केबीसी के करोड़पति बन गए हैं। अब वो 7 करोड़ के सवाल पर पहुंच गए हैं। इससे पहले बिहार के ही सनोज राज और महाराष्ट्र के अमरावती में मिड मील वर्कर बबीता ताड़े एक करोड़ जीत चुके हैं। जानिए इस सीजन के तीनों करोड़पति कंटेस्टेंट के बारे में सबकुछ....
kaun banega crorepati kbc 11 amitabh bachchan gautam kumar jha babita tade sanoj raj कौन बनेगा करोड़पति केबीसी 11 अमिताभ बच्चन बबीता ताड़े सनोज राज
कौन बनेगा के करोड़पति विजेता
कौन बनेगा के करोड़पति विजेता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सनोज राज
सनोज राज - फोटो : Twitter
बबीता ताड़े
बबीता ताड़े - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
KBC
KBC - फोटो : Sony Liv Video
केबीसी विजेता सुशील कुमार
केबीसी विजेता सुशील कुमार - फोटो : social media
