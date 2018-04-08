बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आसाराम के कहने पर सलमान खान ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, अब नहीं करेंगे ये काम दोबारा
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 09:25 AM IST
बॉलीवुड के 'टाइगर' 48 घंटे बाद बेल पर बाहर है। घर पहुंचते ही माता-पिता से मिलने के बाद सलमान खान हमेशा की तरह फैंस से मिलने घर की बालकनी में आए और हाथ जोड़कर शुक्रिया कहा। सलमान खान के बेल पर रिहा होने का जश्न फैंस ने जोधपुर से मुंबई तक मनाया। इस बीच ऐसी खबरें आ रही हैं जेल में आसाराम के साथ बिताए गए कुछ पलों के बाद सलमान खान ने अपनी जिंदगी का सबसे अहम फैसला लिया।
