सलमान के साथ हर मुसीबत में खड़ी रही हैं बहन अलवीरा, फैसला आते ही फफक कर रो पड़ीं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 03:46 PM IST
अलवीरा और अर्पिता
काला हिरण केस में जोधपुर की स्पेशल कोर्ट ने सलमान खान को 5 साल की सजा सुनाई है। फैसला सुनाने के दौरान सलमान खान और उनका परिवार कोर्ट रूम में मौजूद रहा। सलमान खान के साथ उनकी दोनों बहनें अलवीरा और अर्पिता कल से ही जोधपुर में हैं।
salman khan‬ ‪jodhpur‬ ‪blackbuck‬

