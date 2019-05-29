शहर चुनें

2 करोड़ की डील ठुकराने वाली तेलगु अभिनेत्री साई पल्लवी बोलीं- 'मैं भारतीय हूं इसलिए ऐसे...'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 06:05 PM IST
अचानक 2 करोड़ के फेयरनेस क्रीम का विज्ञापन करने से मना कर चर्चा में आईं साई पल्लवी ने अब जाकर इस मामले में चुप्पी तोड़ी है। एक इंटरव्यू में तेलगु अभिनेत्री ने बताया है कि आखिर उन्होंने फेयरनेस क्रीम का 2 करोड़ का विज्ञापन करने से क्यों इंकार कर दिया।
ngk
ngk - फोटो : social media
