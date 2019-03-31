शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   monday flashback shahi kapoor son karan kapoor famous as a photographer but flop as a hero

शशि कपूर के इस बेटे को नहीं रास आया बॉलीवुड, अब ये काम कर दुनियाभर में पिता का नाम कर रहा रोशन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 01 Apr 2019 06:33 AM IST
shashi kapoor
1 of 6
shashi kapoor
फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के दिग्गज कलाकारों में से एक रहे शशि कपूर का निधन साल 2017 में हो गया था । उन्होंने अपने फिल्मी करियर में कई हिट फिल्में दी और खूब नाम कमाया । लेकिन शशि कपूर का बच्चों को कोई नहीं जानता होगा । शशि कपूर ने साल 1958 में जेनिफर केंडल से शादी की थी। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
shashi kapoor karan kapoor monday flashback शशि कपूर करण कपूर
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Amy Jackson
Bollywood

शादी से पहले प्रेग्नेंट हुई एमी जैक्सन और धारा 370 पर भिड़ीं पायल-गौहर सहित ये मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

1 अप्रैल 2019

Sunny Leone
Bollywood

मैच से कुछ देर पहले सनी लियोनी के साथ क्या कर रहे थे विराट कोहली? वायरल वीडियो की क्या है सच्चाई?

1 अप्रैल 2019

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
परीक्षा परिणाम

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
Urmila Matondkar
Bollywood

कांग्रेस में शामिल होने पर आया उर्मिला मातोंडकर का जवाब, कहा- नफरत की राजनीति खुलकर सामने आई

1 अप्रैल 2019

mouni roy
Bollywood

आकाश अंबानी की शादी में मौनी रॉय ने की ऐसी हरकत, सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने लगाई फटकार

31 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Payal Rohatgi, Gauahar Khan
Bollywood

धारा 370 को लेकर गौहर खान से भिड़ीं पायल रोहतगी, कहा- हिजाब में वर्कआउट करती हो क्या?

1 अप्रैल 2019

saroj khan
Bollywood

13 की उम्र में सरोज खान ने कबूल किया था इस्लाम धर्म, 30 साल बड़े शख्स से की थी शादी

31 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Bollywood

एक्टिंग के बाद अब ये काम करने जा रही हैं ऐश्वर्या राय, दीपिका-आलिया और कंगना पहले ही कर चुकी हैं

1 अप्रैल 2019

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Bollywood

तलाक की खबरों के बीच प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने शेयर की फोटो, निक और देवरों के साथ आईं नजर

1 अप्रैल 2019

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
परीक्षा परिणाम

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
विज्ञापन
Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora
Bollywood

मलाइका अरोड़ा-अर्जुन कपूर की शादी के सवाल पर पहली बार बोले अरबाज खान, सुनने लायक है जवाब

30 मार्च 2019

Neena Amy Konkana
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की हीरोइन ही नहीं ये 7 एक्ट्रेस भी शादी से पहले हो चुकीं प्रेग्नेंट

31 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
mahesh anand, saroj Khan, rajendra kumar
Bollywood

काम ना मिलने से ये 5 कलाकार एक-एक पाई को हुए मोहताज, किसी ने किया सुसाइड तो किसी ने बेचा था बंगला

31 मार्च 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

करोड़ों रुपये के सीन फ्री में कर गए ये 10 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, एक ने वापस भेज दिया था मोटी रकम का चेक

31 मार्च 2019

RRR
Bollywood

400 करोड़ के बजट वाली 'RRR' की कहानी को लेकर हुआ खुलासा, इन दो क्रांतिकारियों पर आधारित है फिल्म

1 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

इन 8 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का शादीशुदा लोगों पर आया था दिल, शादी करने में नहीं की देरी

31 मार्च 2019

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

इस फिल्म को रिजेक्ट करने का अक्षय को आज तक है दुख, बड़े पर्दे पर गाड़े थे कामयाबी के झंडे

31 मार्च 2019

Meena Kumari
Bollywood

पुण्यतिथि विशेष: किस्सा मीना कुमारी की आखिरी फिल्म 'पाकीजा' का

1 अप्रैल 2019

Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

जयललिता की बायोपिक करने पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने कंगना पर जताई आपत्ति, रोल के लिए नहीं मानती फिट

31 मार्च 2019

Chhichhore film on location picture
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप श्रद्धा कपूर दिखती हैं ऐसी, 'छिछोरे' टीम के साथ ऑन लोकेशन तस्वीरें वायरल

31 मार्च 2019

Bobby Deol, Govinda and Daisy Shah
Bollywood

इन 8 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के डूबते करियर को सलमान खान ने बचाया, एक ही हुआ सुपरहिट

31 मार्च 2019

urmila matondkar
Bollywood

उर्मिला ने शेयर की मंदिर जाने की तस्वीर, यूजर ने कहा- 'धर्म बदलकर अब तो मरियम अख्तर मीर हो गईं'

31 मार्च 2019

amy jackson
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की ये हीरोइन शादी से पहले हुई प्रेग्नेंट, पहली तस्वीर शेयर कर कहा- 'कबसे बताना चाहती थी'

31 मार्च 2019

junaid khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान की बेटी के बारे में तो बहुत सुना, अब जानें बेटे जुनैद की परदे के पीछे की रॉयल लाइफ का राज

31 मार्च 2019

shashi kapoor
shashi kapoor
करन कपूर
करन कपूर
करन कपूर
करन कपूर
करन कपूर
करन कपूर
Karan Kapoor with his sister Sanjana Kapoor
Karan Kapoor with his sister Sanjana Kapoor
karan kapoor
karan kapoor
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.