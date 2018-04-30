शहर चुनें

मिलिए ये 10 हैं गुदड़ी के लाल, यूपी बोर्ड के रिजल्ट में पहुंचे टॉप पर, परिस्थितियां थीं विपरीत

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 03:02 PM IST
up board result 2018 toppers and their parents struggle for study
1 of 12
उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद ने रविवार को हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए। परीक्षा में टॉप किए ज्यादातर बच्चों के पास संसाधनों का अभाव था। इसके बावजूद उन्होंने हार नहीं मानी और प्रदेश में माता-पिता का नाम रोशन किया। आइए आपको उनसे मिलवाते हैं। 

यूपी बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में इस बार दो छात्रों ने संयुक्त रूप से टॉप किया। सर्वोदय इंटर कॉलेज गोपालगंज, फतेहपुर के छात्र रजनीश शुक्ला और श्री साईं इंटर कॉलेज, बाराबंकी के छात्र आकाश मौर्या 93.20-93.20 फीसदी अंकों के साथ अव्वल रहे। 
रजनीश शुक्ला
यूपी बोर्ड
अनन्या राय
अभिषेक
यूपी बोर्ड
Anjali verma
यशस्वी
vinay verma
शनि वर्मा परिजनों के साथ
अभिजीत सिंह
प्रिंस

