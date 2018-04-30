बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मिलिए ये 10 हैं गुदड़ी के लाल, यूपी बोर्ड के रिजल्ट में पहुंचे टॉप पर, परिस्थितियां थीं विपरीत
एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 03:02 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद ने रविवार को हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए। परीक्षा में टॉप किए ज्यादातर बच्चों के पास संसाधनों का अभाव था। इसके बावजूद उन्होंने हार नहीं मानी और प्रदेश में माता-पिता का नाम रोशन किया। आइए आपको उनसे मिलवाते हैं।
यूपी बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में इस बार दो छात्रों ने संयुक्त रूप से टॉप किया। सर्वोदय इंटर कॉलेज गोपालगंज, फतेहपुर के छात्र रजनीश शुक्ला और श्री साईं इंटर कॉलेज, बाराबंकी के छात्र आकाश मौर्या 93.20-93.20 फीसदी अंकों के साथ अव्वल रहे।
