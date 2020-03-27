शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली एक नई पहल

Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 04:38 PM IST
chandigarh group of college
chandigarh group of college
किसी भी देश की प्रगति के लिए शिक्षा अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण होती है और रिसर्च आधारित शिक्षा वर्तमान समय में प्रगति का पर्याय बन चुकी है । पिछले दो दशकों से चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ कॉलेजेस इस कथन की महत्ता को ध्यान में रखते हुए कार्यरत है । 40 से ज्यादा कोर्सेज में रिसर्च आधारित शिक्षा को आधार बनाकर नित्य नए प्रयोग कर रहा है ।

रिसर्च आधारित शिक्षा की अनिवार्यता को ध्यान में रखते हुए सीजीसी लांडरां ने राइज (रिसर्च इनोवेशन स्पॉन्सर्ड प्रोजेक्ट्स ऐंड आंत्रेप्रेन्योरशिप सेल) का गठन किया है । जिसका उद्देश्य देश में उभर रहे स्वउद्दम (स्टार्टअप) को सही मार्गदर्शन देना है ।
chandigarh group of colleges

