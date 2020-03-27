राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली एक नई पहल

{"_id":"5e7dce1d8ebc3e76840fbc7a","slug":"cgc-landran-research-innovation-sponsored-projection-and-entrepreneur-cell","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091c- \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
chandigarh group of college
- फोटो : chandigarh group of college
{"_id":"5e7dce1d8ebc3e76840fbc7a","slug":"cgc-landran-research-innovation-sponsored-projection-and-entrepreneur-cell","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091c- \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
chandigarh group of college
- फोटो : chandigarh group of college
{"_id":"5e7dce1d8ebc3e76840fbc7a","slug":"cgc-landran-research-innovation-sponsored-projection-and-entrepreneur-cell","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091c- \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
chandigarh group of college
- फोटो : chandigarh group of college
{"_id":"5e7dce1d8ebc3e76840fbc7a","slug":"cgc-landran-research-innovation-sponsored-projection-and-entrepreneur-cell","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091c- \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
chandigarh group of college
- फोटो : chandigarh group of college