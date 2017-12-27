Download App
SSC CHSL 2017 के लिए आवेदन की आज अंतिम तारीख

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 02:17 PM IST
ssc chsl 2017 online registration process

सेंट्रल गवर्नमेंट के विभिन्न विभागों में भर्ती के लिए आयोजित होने वाली SSC CHSL परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन की आज अंतिम तारीख है। आवेदन 27 दिसंबर शाम 5 बजे तक कर सकते हैं। 

SSC CHSL परीक्षा के लिए उम्मीदवारों की उम्र 18 से 27 साल के बीच होना चाहिए हालांकि आयु सीमा में सरकारी नियमानुसार छूट का प्रावधान किया गया है। 

