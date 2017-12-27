बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
SSC CHSL 2017 के लिए आवेदन की आज अंतिम तारीख
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 02:17 PM IST
सेंट्रल गवर्नमेंट के विभिन्न विभागों में भर्ती के लिए आयोजित होने वाली SSC CHSL परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन की आज अंतिम तारीख है। आवेदन 27 दिसंबर शाम 5 बजे तक कर सकते हैं।
SSC CHSL परीक्षा के लिए उम्मीदवारों की उम्र 18 से 27 साल के बीच होना चाहिए हालांकि आयु सीमा में सरकारी नियमानुसार छूट का प्रावधान किया गया है।
