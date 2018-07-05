शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   bangladesh all out on 42 runs against west indies in first test

बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ वेस्टइंडीज का अद्भुत रिकॉर्ड, टीम इंडिया भी नहीं कर पाई आज तक ऐसा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 05 Jul 2018 11:00 AM IST
west indies
1 of 5
बांग्लादेश और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच सर विवियन रिचर्डस स्टेडियम में खेले जा रहे पहले टेस्ट मैच के पहले दिन बड़ा उलटफेर देखने को मिला। कैरीबियाई टीम ने मैच के पहले दिन बुधवार को बांग्लादेश को अब तक के सबसे कम स्कोर पर ऑलआउट कर दिया। बांग्लादेश की टीम पहली पारी में 18.4 ओवरों में महज 43 रनों पर ढेर हो गई। यह टेस्ट में बांग्लादेश का एक पारी में न्यूनतम स्कोर है।

बांग्लादेश की तरफ से  लिटन दास ने सबसे ज्यादा 25 रन बनाए। दास के अलावा कोई और बल्लेबाज कोई भी बल्लेबाज अपने स्कोर को दोहरे अंकों में तब्दील नहीं कर सका। बांग्लादेशी टीम के चार खिलाड़ी तो बिना खाता खोले ही पवेलियन लौट गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
west indies kemar roach

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ms dhoni
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी: द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी पार्ट-2 में नजर आएंगे सुशांत, कहानी में आ सकता है यह दिलचस्प मोड़

5 जुलाई 2018

कुलदीप यादव
Cricket News

142 साल के क्रिकेट इतिहास में कुलदीप के नाम सबसे खास रिकॉर्ड, तारीफ किए बिना नहीं रह पाए गांगुली

4 जुलाई 2018

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, टीम इंडिया के कोहली, राहुल और कुलदीप ने लगाई कीर्तिमानों की झड़ी

4 जुलाई 2018

कुलदीप यादव
Cricket News

रिकॉर्डधारी कुलदीप यादव बोले, वो स्पिनर ही नहीं, जो यह बारिकियां नहीं जानता हो

4 जुलाई 2018

aaron finch
Cricket News

आरोन फिंच ने रचा इतिहास, टी-20 में सबसे बड़ा स्कोर बनाकर किया जोरदार धमाका

3 जुलाई 2018

More in Cricket News

kl rahul
Cricket News

अंग्रेजों को उन्हीं की सरजमीं पर रौंदकर दिल जीत गए केएल राहुल, खुद इंग्लिश कप्तान भी हुए मुरीद

4 जुलाई 2018

virendra sehwag
Cricket News

कोहली-धोनी पर भारी वीरेंद्र सहवाग, मुल्तान के बाद बने सोशल मीडिया के सुल्तान

4 जुलाई 2018

केएल राहुल
Cricket News

केएल राहुल ने ठोका टी-20 इंटरनेशनल में दूसरा शतक, रोहित शर्मा के स्पेशल क्लब में हुए शामिल

4 जुलाई 2018

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने रचा इतिहास, यह कमाल करने वाले बने दुनिया के सबसे तेज बल्लेबाज

4 जुलाई 2018

शेन वॉर्न
Cricket News

सात साल के बच्चे ने जीता 'स्पिन विजार्ड' का दिल, video देख बांधे तारीफों के पूल

4 जुलाई 2018

कुलदीप यादव
Cricket News

कुलदीप यादव का वह ओवर, जिसने उड़ा दिए इंग्लैंड के होश और क्रिकेट जगत में ला दिया भुचाल

4 जुलाई 2018

केएल राहुल
Cricket News

जेसन रॉय को जिंदगीभर रहेगा मलाल, राहुल का कैच टपकाना पड़ा महंगा, बन गया इतिहास

4 जुलाई 2018

vinod kambli wife
Cricket News

पूर्व क्रिकेटर विनोद कांबली और पत्नी एंड्रिया पर मारपीट का आरोप, FIR हुई दर्ज

2 जुलाई 2018

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

'मिशन इंग्लैंड' पर जीत के साथ आगाज करना चाहेगी टीम इंडिया, पहले टी20 में यह हो सकती है प्लेइंग-11

3 जुलाई 2018

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
Cricket News

सुरेश रैना के लिए ड्रिंक्स लेकर मैदान पर क्यों गए थे धोनी, खुद किया खुलासा?

1 जुलाई 2018

When Harbhajan singh makes fun of team india captain Sourav Ganguly
Cricket News

...जब दुखी गांगुली कप्तानी तक छोड़ने को हो गए थे तैयार, मास्टरमाइंड भज्जी ने रचा था सारा प्लान 

3 जुलाई 2018

Vinod Kambli wife says Anki tiwari father touched me inappropriately
Cricket News

सामने आईं विनोद कांबली की पत्नी एंड्रिया, बोली- उसने मुझे गलत तरीके से छुआ इसलिए मारा

2 जुलाई 2018

Vinod Kambli and his wife is again in controversy after Ankit tiwari father incident
Cricket News

सचिन पर गंभीर आरोपों से लेकर, सिद्धू को गाली तक, विनोद कांबली का रहा है विवादों से पुराना नाता

2 जुलाई 2018

जोस बटलर
Cricket News

IPL में खेलकर सीखे बल्लेबाजी के गुर, अब टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ा सिरदर्द बन गए बटलर

4 जुलाई 2018

team india
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया को मिला अब तक का सबसे धांसू ओपनर, गेंदें खाली करने के बाद भरता है शेर सी दहाड़

1 जुलाई 2018

aaron finch
Cricket News

पत्नी संग हनीमून को लेकर IPL में हुए थे ट्रोल, अब जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ ऐतिहासिक हल्ला बोल

3 जुलाई 2018

west indies
west indies
west indies
bangladesh
west indies

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.