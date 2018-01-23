बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a66d71d4f1c1b8d268b5f20","slug":"video-being-viral-of-doctor-who-is-dancing-with-pregnant-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0920\u0941\u092e\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
डिलीवरी से पहले गानों पर ठुमके लगवाता है ये डॉक्टर, अजीब है इसके इलाज करने का तरीका
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 12:19 PM IST
अगर आप सोशल मीडिया पर किसी वीडियो में गर्भवती महिला को डॉक्टर के संग नाचते हुएं देखें तो जरूर हैरानी होगी। आप सोचेंगे कि ऐसी स्थिति में कोई महिला कैसे ठुमके लगा सकती है। वह भी अस्पताल के वॉर्ड में जहां शोरशराबा मचाने की पाबंदी होती है। अब आप सोच रहे होंगे कि यह संभव कैसे हुआ, क्या माहौल बदल रहा है..?
