ये है दुनिया की सबसे अनोखी ट्रेन, दौड़ती है बिना पटरियों के

राजेश सैनी

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 02:18 PM IST
This is the worlds most unique train running without tracks

दुनिया में एक ऐसी ट्रेन भी बन चुकी है जो पटरी की जगह सड़कों पर दोड़ने में सक्षम है। यही नहीं चीन ने यह कारनामा करके दिखा भी दिया है। 

 

