बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a747e6d4f1c1b0a7b8b49f5","slug":"this-is-the-worlds-most-dangerous-place-dark-and-silent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
ये है दुनिया की सबसे खतरनाक जगह, अंधेरे और खामोशी यूं पड़ी है लिपटी
बीबीसी हिंदी, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 08:48 PM IST
पिछले साल पश्चिम के देशों से चार हजार पर्यटक 'डेमोक्रेटिक पीपल्स रिपब्लिक ऑफ कोरिया' यानी उत्तर कोरिया गए थे। अमरीका और उत्तर कोरिया में जारी तनाव के बीच पर्यटकों की संख्या में नाटकीय रूप से भारी कमी आई है। आखिर बाकी की दुनिया के देशों से उत्तर कोरिया कितना अलग है?
वहां गए पर्यटकों का अनुभव कैसा रहा? बीबीसी रेडियो 4 ने अपने अर्काइव और पर्यटकों के इंटरव्यू के जरिए उत्तर कोरिया के जनजीवन की तस्वीर दिखाने की कोशिश की है।
बीबीसी रेडियो 4 के इस कार्यक्रम को हम यहां आपको हिन्दी में पढ़ने के लिए मुहैया करा रहे हैं। यहां हम बताने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं उत्तर कोरिया का रहस्य क्या है और कितना है? अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a747e6d4f1c1b0a7b8b49f5","slug":"this-is-the-worlds-most-dangerous-place-dark-and-silent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a747e6d4f1c1b0a7b8b49f5","slug":"this-is-the-worlds-most-dangerous-place-dark-and-silent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a747e6d4f1c1b0a7b8b49f5","slug":"this-is-the-worlds-most-dangerous-place-dark-and-silent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a747e6d4f1c1b0a7b8b49f5","slug":"this-is-the-worlds-most-dangerous-place-dark-and-silent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a747e6d4f1c1b0a7b8b49f5","slug":"this-is-the-worlds-most-dangerous-place-dark-and-silent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a747e6d4f1c1b0a7b8b49f5","slug":"this-is-the-worlds-most-dangerous-place-dark-and-silent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a747e6d4f1c1b0a7b8b49f5","slug":"this-is-the-worlds-most-dangerous-place-dark-and-silent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a747e6d4f1c1b0a7b8b49f5","slug":"this-is-the-worlds-most-dangerous-place-dark-and-silent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a747e6d4f1c1b0a7b8b49f5","slug":"this-is-the-worlds-most-dangerous-place-dark-and-silent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.