{"_id":"5bed10abbdec2269896644de","slug":"switzerland-is-the-only-country-in-the-world-where-the-president-changes-every-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
इस देश में हर साल होते हैं राष्ट्रपति के चुनाव, आपको हैरान कर देंगी ये जानकारियां
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 15 Nov 2018 11:52 AM IST
दुनिया में ऐसे कई देश हैं, जिनका एक अपना अलग ही इतिहास है। वैसे तो आमतौर पर हम जानते हैं कि कई देशों में राष्ट्रपति के चुनाव 4 या 5 सालों के अंतराल पर होते हैं। जैसे कि भारत में राष्ट्रपति के चुनाव 5 साल पर होते हैं, जबकि अमेरिका में हर 4 साल पर राष्ट्रपति का चुनाव होता है। लेकिन दुनिया में एक ऐसा भी देश है, जहां हर साल राष्ट्रपति के चुनाव होते हैं।
