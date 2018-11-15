शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   World of Wonders ›   Switzerland is the only country in the world where the president changes every year

इस देश में हर साल होते हैं राष्ट्रपति के चुनाव, आपको हैरान कर देंगी ये जानकारियां

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 15 Nov 2018 11:52 AM IST
Switzerland is the only country in the world where the president changes every year
1 of 10
दुनिया में ऐसे कई देश हैं, जिनका एक अपना अलग ही इतिहास है। वैसे तो आमतौर पर हम जानते हैं कि कई देशों में राष्ट्रपति के चुनाव 4 या 5 सालों के अंतराल पर होते हैं। जैसे कि भारत में राष्ट्रपति के चुनाव 5 साल पर होते हैं, जबकि अमेरिका में हर 4 साल पर राष्ट्रपति का चुनाव होता है। लेकिन दुनिया में एक ऐसा भी देश है, जहां हर साल राष्ट्रपति के चुनाव होते हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
switzerland president election switzerland history switzerland history facts sonnenberg tunnel switzerland interesting facts अजब गजब खबरें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Konark Temple
World of Wonders

रहस्यों से भरा है भारत का यह मंदिर, बड़े-बड़े जहाज खिंचे चले आते थे इसकी ओर

12 नवंबर 2018

8 famous thugs of all over world who sold up to taj mahal and red fort
World of Wonders

इन 8 ठगों के कारनामे जानकर चकरा जाएगा दिमाग, ताजमहल और लालकिले तक को कर चुके हैं नीलाम

10 नवंबर 2018

Hyena in Ethopia
World of Wonders

इस देश में लकड़बग्घों को बुलाया जाता है दावत पर, खिलाते हैं अपने हाथ से खाना

6 नवंबर 2018

Christiaan van Heijst
World of Wonders

हवाई जहाज में पायलट की सीट से कुछ ऐसा दिखता है नजारा, देखकर आंखें खुली की खुली रह जाएंगी

14 नवंबर 2018

People of this country drink alcohol mix with gold
World of Wonders

इस देश के लोग गोल्ड के हैं इतने शौकीन, खाने में भी डाल देते हैं सोना

8 नवंबर 2018

10 must know special facts about the world's tallest statue Statue of Unity
World of Wonders

स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी: सबसे ऊंचे 'सरदार' की 10 बातें हैरान कर देंगी आपको

30 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in World of Wonders

मिगिनगो द्वीप
World of Wonders

जमीन से कई मील दूर इस टापू पर चलता है ऐसा धंधा, दूर-दूर से थकान मिटाने आते हैं लोग

22 अक्टूबर 2018

world longest cross sea hong kong zhuhai macao bridge china, complete 3 hour journey in 30 minutes
World of Wonders

जानिए कैसा है 55 किमी लंबा दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा पुल, 3 घंटे की दूरी 30 मिनट में होगी तय

22 अक्टूबर 2018

kailash mandir
World of Wonders

वास्तुकला का अदभुत नमूना है ये शिव मंदिर, विशालकाय चट्टानों को काटकर बनाया गया है इसे

5 नवंबर 2018

Deepika and Ranveer
World of Wonders

यहां हो सकती है दीपिका और रणबीर की शादी, आलीशान इतना कि आंखें खुली की खुली रह जाएंं

21 अक्टूबर 2018

ease of living index 2018 india city list ranking, people of this city live in Tashan
World of Wonders

भारत के इस शहर के लोगों में इतना टशन क्यों, हैरान करने वाला सच नहीं जानते होंगे

4 नवंबर 2018

manikaran pini village
World of Wonders

यहां महिलाएं 5 दिन तक नहीं पहनती हैं कपड़े, गांव में सदियों से चली आ रही है परंपरा

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Honeymoon
World of Wonders

हनीमून मनाने होटल पहुंचे थे कपल, नशे में टल्ली होकर कर डाला ऐसा काम, यकीन करना मुश्किल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Gold Brick
World of Wonders

वो कंपनी जो निकालती है सबसे ज्यादा सोना, नहीं जानते होंगे इसके बारे में

28 अक्टूबर 2018

dead sea
World of Wonders

इसे कहते हैं मौत का समुद्र फिर भी यहां नहीं डूबता कोई, बेहद दिलचस्प है इसकी कहानी

30 अक्टूबर 2018

dd
World of Wonders

ये है असली 'ठग ऑफ हिंदुस्तान', 3 बार ताजमहल और 2 बार बेचा था लाल किला

15 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World of Wonders

इस देश में 'जलपरियां' करती हैं स्वागत, दिलचस्प है इसकी कहानी

18 अक्टूबर 2018

dead prade
World of Wonders

पूर्वजों को बुलाने के लिए यहां होती है मृत आत्माओं की परेड, धरते हैं ऐसा भयानक वेश

1 नवंबर 2018

aa
World of Wonders

यहां अजनबी लोगों के साथ हमबिस्तर होती हैं लड़कियां, दुनिया की नजर में बन चुका है अजीबोगरीब रिवाज

16 अक्टूबर 2018

silver tips imperial tea
World of Wonders

चांदनी रात में ही क्यों तोड़ी जाती है दुनिया की सबसे महंगी चाय, जितना गहरा राज उतनी ज्यादा कीमत

24 अक्टूबर 2018

know all about tallest sardar patel statue in the world
World of Wonders

विश्व की सबसे ऊंची प्रतिमा 'स्टैचू ऑफ यूनिटी' इसलिए है खास, चीन से छिनेगा ताज

14 अक्टूबर 2018

karnataka 53 years disabled man runs 3 km to inform railways about broken track
World of Wonders

काबिल-ए-तारीफ है इस शख्स का कारनामा, पैर नहीं कर रहा था काम फिर भी बचा ली हजारों की जान

30 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो
switzerland
teacher
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Sonnenberg tunnel
Marijuana
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Charlie chaplin
Chocolates
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.