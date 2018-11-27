शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   World of Wonders ›   Strange things happened in america a man called himself santa claus paid shopping bill for all

जब सुपरमार्केट से मुफ्त मिलने लगा सामान तो ग्राहक रह गए हैरान, वजह बेहद चौंकाने वाली

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 27 Nov 2018 04:53 PM IST
वॉलमार्ट
1 of 7
शॉपिंग करना किसे अच्छा नहीं लगता, लेकिन उसके लिए आपको ये भी सोचना पड़ता है कि आपके पास शॉपिंग करने के लिए पर्याप्त पैसे हैं या नहीं। लेकिन जरा सोचिए, आपने मॉल में जाकर अपने पसंद की ढेर सारी चीजें खरीदी और आपका बिल कोई और भर दो तो। हालांकि आमतौर पर ऐसा देखने को नहीं मिलता है, लेकिन अमेरिका के डर्बी शहर में कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
strange things happen in america walmart supermarket shopping bill santa claus weird news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Strange News Man without a Genital Dated Almost 100 Women Weird Story
Weird Stories

इस शख्स का नहीं था ये अंग, फिर भी 100 से ज्यादा लड़कियों से बना डाले संबंध

27 नवंबर 2018

Garbage
Weird Stories

दंपत्ति को कचरे में मिला कुछ ऐसा, रातो-रात जिंदगी में आ गया बड़ा बदलाव

27 नवंबर 2018

Girl drinks dog urine
Weird Stories

कुत्ते का पेशाब पीती है ये खूबसूरत लड़की, वजह आपको कर देगी सोचने पर मजबूर

25 नवंबर 2018

Couple
World of Wonders

यहां किराये पर मिलती है गर्लफ्रेंड, ऐसे-ऐसे काम करने की मिलती है छूट जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग

24 नवंबर 2018

zombie photoshoot
World of Wonders

क्या सच में इंसानों का मांस खाता है ये बच्चा? सामने आई हैरान कर देने वाली हकीकत

21 नवंबर 2018

Keadarnath Leela Vijendra
World of Wonders

इस शख्स की पत्नी को सरकार ने कर दिया था मृत घोषित, 19 महीने बाद सच्चाई सामने आई तो खिसक गई जमीन

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in World of Wonders

Romania
World of Wonders

इस देश की सरकारी नीतियां है काबिले तारीफ, यहां के 96 फीसदी लोगों के पास है अपना घर

24 नवंबर 2018

indigo pilot touches mother and grandmother before the maiden flight
World of Wonders

पायलट ने पहली उड़ान से पहले किया कुछ ऐसा काम, खड़े होकर देखने लगे लोग, आपके भी आ जाएंगे आंसू

21 नवंबर 2018

investment
World of Wonders

बचत करने का तरीका कोई इनसे सीखे, किया कुछ ऐसा कि 28 साल की उम्र में ही ले लेंगे रिटायरमेंट

23 नवंबर 2018

Christiaan van Heijst
World of Wonders

हवाई जहाज में पायलट की सीट से कुछ ऐसा दिखता है नजारा, देखकर आंखें खुली की खुली रह जाएंगी

14 नवंबर 2018

मिगिनगो द्वीप
World of Wonders

जमीन से कई मील दूर इस टापू पर चलता है ऐसा धंधा, दूर-दूर से थकान मिटाने आते हैं लोग

22 अक्टूबर 2018

10 must know special facts about the world's tallest statue Statue of Unity
World of Wonders

स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी: सबसे ऊंचे 'सरदार' की 10 बातें हैरान कर देंगी आपको

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Konark Temple
World of Wonders

रहस्यों से भरा है भारत का यह मंदिर, बड़े-बड़े जहाज खिंचे चले आते थे इसकी ओर

12 नवंबर 2018

world
World of Wonders

दुनिया से जुड़े रोचक तथ्य : किसने सबसे पहले नापी पूरी दुनिया, कहां होता है समुद्र का दूसरा छोर

19 नवंबर 2018

Kanaka Greenland
World of Wonders

विनाश की तरफ बढ़ रहा है ये रहस्यमयी गांव, पिघल रही है जमीन फट रही हैं दीवारें, कारण हैरान करने वाले

16 नवंबर 2018

8 famous thugs of all over world who sold up to taj mahal and red fort
World of Wonders

इन 8 ठगों के कारनामे जानकर चकरा जाएगा दिमाग, ताजमहल और लालकिले तक को कर चुके हैं नीलाम

10 नवंबर 2018

Molossia
World of Wonders

दीपवीर की शादी में गए मेहमानों से भी कम है इस देश की आबादी, सड़कों पर खुलेआम घूमते हैं राष्ट्रपति

17 नवंबर 2018

People of this country drink alcohol mix with gold
World of Wonders

इस देश के लोग गोल्ड के हैं इतने शौकीन, खाने में भी डाल देते हैं सोना

8 नवंबर 2018

world longest cross sea hong kong zhuhai macao bridge china, complete 3 hour journey in 30 minutes
World of Wonders

जानिए कैसा है 55 किमी लंबा दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा पुल, 3 घंटे की दूरी 30 मिनट में होगी तय

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Switzerland is the only country in the world where the president changes every year
World of Wonders

इस देश में हर साल होते हैं राष्ट्रपति के चुनाव, आपको हैरान कर देंगी ये जानकारियां

15 नवंबर 2018

Deepika and Ranveer
World of Wonders

यहां हो सकती है दीपिका और रणबीर की शादी, आलीशान इतना कि आंखें खुली की खुली रह जाएंं

21 अक्टूबर 2018

Cambodia water festival
World of Wonders

इस अनोखे वॉटर फेस्टिवल के बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे आप, वहां होने वाली मौज मस्ती देख कर मचल उठेगा मन

18 नवंबर 2018

वॉलमार्ट
Supermarket, USA
Walmart
digital payment
Walmart
Social Media
santa
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.