बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad453874f1c1b61098b4c6c","slug":"seven-year-old-hyderabad-boy-samanyu-pothuraju-climb-highest-peak-in-africa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e 7 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906...","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
अफ्रीका के सबसे ऊंचे पहाड़ पर चढ़ गया 7 साल का बच्चा, इसके बाद जो हुआ...
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 04:28 PM IST
चींटी और पहाड़ वाली कहावत तो सुनी ही होगी... ये कहानी भी कुछ ऐसी ही मिसाल पेश करती है। जी हां, यह सात साल के एक बच्चे की कहानी है जिसने अपने कारनामे से इतिहास रच दिया। जी हां, इसके बारे में जानकर आपको हैरानी तो होगी ही साथ ही फक्र भी होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad453874f1c1b61098b4c6c","slug":"seven-year-old-hyderabad-boy-samanyu-pothuraju-climb-highest-peak-in-africa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e 7 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906...","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ad453874f1c1b61098b4c6c","slug":"seven-year-old-hyderabad-boy-samanyu-pothuraju-climb-highest-peak-in-africa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e 7 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906...","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ad453874f1c1b61098b4c6c","slug":"seven-year-old-hyderabad-boy-samanyu-pothuraju-climb-highest-peak-in-africa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e 7 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906...","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ad453874f1c1b61098b4c6c","slug":"seven-year-old-hyderabad-boy-samanyu-pothuraju-climb-highest-peak-in-africa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e 7 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906...","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.