Download App
आपका शहर Close

ये है दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक पुल, जरा भी सावधानी हटी तो समझो दुर्घटना घटी

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 03:18 PM IST
Scary Glass Bridge of China

चीन में बन रहे दुनिया का सबसे लंबा शीशे का पुल पूरी तरह से तैयार हो गया है। रविवार को इसे आम लोगों के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा। हेबेई प्रांत के शिजियाझुआंग शहर में स्थित यह पुल 488 मीटर के दायरे में है। 

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

scary glass bridge glass bridge china

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

ये है एशिया का सबसे बड़ा 'रेड लाइट एरिया', यहां पैदा होते ही लड़कियों की हो जाती है ऐसी जिंदगी

Here the Child Forcibly to make a sex worker since birth
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मां-बेटी में सिर्फ डेढ़ साल का फर्क, करिश्मा देख नहीं होगा आंखों पर यकीन

A twenty four years embryo frozen baby born in America
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

भिखारी निकला करोड़पति, 6 महीने से घूम रहा था सड़कों पर, यूं आई सच्चाई सामने

rae bareli beggar a crorepati trader from tamil nadu
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!