{"_id":"5b3f50644f1c1b5d478b4e61","slug":"know-why-people-offer-a-toy-aeroplane-at-shaheed-baba-nihal-singh-gurdwara","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u091c\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0924","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
कितने अजीब धार्मिक स्थल, जहां अनोखे ढंग से मांगते हैं मन्नत तो धरती पर मिल जाए जन्नत
बीबीसी हिंदी, Updated Fri, 06 Jul 2018 07:34 PM IST
भारत में धर्मस्थलों पर मन्नत मांगने का पुराना चलन है। शायद यही वजह है कि अलग-अलग मन्नतों के लिए विशेष धर्मस्थल भी बन गए हैं। पंजाब में एक गुरुद्वारा है, जहां विदेश जाने की चाहत रखने वाले मत्था टेकने आते हैं और खिलौने चढ़़ाते हैं।
