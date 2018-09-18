बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ba0bb45867a55013061ba18","slug":"know-about-the-worlds-greatest-step-well-chand-baori","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी बावड़ी, सिर्फ एक रात में हुआ था ये खूबसूरत निर्माण
फीचर टीम, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 18 Sep 2018 02:57 PM IST
आज के दौर में कुओं और बावड़ियों का महत्व खत्म होता जा रहा है, लेकिन आज भी गांव-देहातों और कस्बाई इलाकों में जहां स्थानीय लोगों को पानी की कमी से जूझना पड़ता है, वहां कुओं को खोदकर प्राकृतिक जल का स्रोत तैयार किया जाता है।
