इस देश में काली गाड़ियों पर लगा BAN, दिलचस्प है पीछे की वजह
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 07:01 PM IST
हाल ही में एक देश ने चौंकाने वाला फैसला लिया है। दरअसल, यहां काली दिखने वाली कारों पर बैन लगा दिया है। यह अजीबोगरीब फैसला ब्लैक या डार्क कलर के कार ओनर्स के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन गया है।
