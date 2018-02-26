बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
7 देश ऐसे जहां भारतीय लाइसेंस पर चला सकते हैं कार, नहीं जानते होंगे ये बात
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 05:00 PM IST
क्या आप जानते हैं भारतीय ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस के साथ आप किन-किन देशों में गाड़ी चला सकते हैं..? अगर नहीं जानते तो यह खबर आपके लिए है।
अगर आपके पास यह जानकारी होगी तो आप विदेश में भी कार चलाने का मजा ले पाएंगे। जी हां, आपकी यह ख्वाहिश पूरी हो सकती है। आपकी जानाकारी के लिए बता दें दुनिया में ऐसे 7 देश हैं। चलिए जानते हैं इनके बारे में... अगली स्लाइड देखें
