किसी की मौत पर यहां महिलाओं का रोना बैन, बेहद अजीब है इसके पीछे की कहानी
किसी की मौत पर यहां महिलाओं का रोना बैन, बेहद अजीब है इसके पीछे की कहानी
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 02:04 PM IST
दुनिया में ऐसे भी रिवाज भी बने है जहां किसी की मौत पर महिलाओं के रोने पर बैन लगा है। अगर आप इसके पीछे की कहानी जान लेंगे तो हैरान रह जाएंगे...
आप शायद ही बात जानते होंगे कि रोमन में किसी की मौत पर महिलाएं रो नहीं सकती थीं। इसके पीछे की वजह जानकर आप चौंक पड़ेंगे। दरअसल, ऐसा इसलिए किया गया था क्योंकि महिलाएं रोते हुए अपने चेहरे को नाखूनों से नोंच लेती थीं। ऐसे रोने के तरीके के चलते किसी की भी मौत पर महिलाओं के रोने पर पाबंदी लगा दी गई।
