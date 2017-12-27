बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a436a134f1c1bcf6d8b66ad","slug":"a-village-in-india-where-99-of-the-girls-in-prostitution","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10-12 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
10-12 साल की होते ही चलाने लगती हैं घर का सारा खर्च, यहां बच्चियां करती हैं देह व्यापार
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 04:59 PM IST
कभी किसी ऐसे गांव के बारे में सुना है, जहां महज 10-12 साल की बच्चियां देह व्यापार करती हों..? चौंकिए मत! ये काली तस्वीर भारत के ही एक इलाके की है। जी हां... इन नन्ही बच्चियों को खेलने-कूदने की उम्र में ही इस नर्क में धकेल दिया जाता है।
