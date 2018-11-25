बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bfa4dc9bdec22413d18ef75","slug":"world-s-most-unique-temple-here-is-the-worship-of-hanuman-ji-and-his-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u0939\u0928\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u0940, \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
कुंवारे नहीं थे हनुमान जी, इस मंदिर में बजरंग बली के साथ उनकी पत्नी की भी होती है पूजा
फीचर डेस्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 25 Nov 2018 12:52 PM IST
आपने दुनियाभर में मौजूद कई मंदिरों के बारे में सुना होगा, जो अपने आप में अनोखे हैं। ऐसा ही एक अनोखा मंदिर है तेलंगाना के खम्मम जिले में। इस मंदिर में हनुमान जी के साथ उनकी पत्नी की भी पूजा होती है।
