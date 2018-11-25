शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   world's most unique temple here is the worship of hanuman ji and his wife

कुंवारे नहीं थे हनुमान जी, इस मंदिर में बजरंग बली के साथ उनकी पत्नी की भी होती है पूजा

फीचर डेस्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 25 Nov 2018 12:52 PM IST
Khammam hanuman temple
1 of 9
आपने दुनियाभर में मौजूद कई मंदिरों के बारे में सुना होगा, जो अपने आप में अनोखे हैं। ऐसा ही एक अनोखा मंदिर है तेलंगाना के खम्मम जिले में। इस मंदिर में हनुमान जी के साथ उनकी पत्नी की भी पूजा होती है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
hanuman temple khammam telangana hanuman temple with his wife suvarchala devi suvarchala devi temple hanuman ji marriage
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Weird Stories

मोटे लोगों के लिए इतनी जालिम क्यों है दुनिया, हैरान कर देने वाला रिसर्च आया सामने

24 नवंबर 2018

This weird temple in japan people worships breasts for women health
Weird Stories

इस मंदिर में होती है महिलाओं के अंतर्वस्त्रों की पूजा, राज है बड़ा गहरा

24 नवंबर 2018

Couple
World of Wonders

यहां किराये पर मिलती है गर्लफ्रेंड, ऐसे-ऐसे काम करने की मिलती है छूट जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग

24 नवंबर 2018

Urine sell
Weird Stories

ये लड़की अपना यूरिन बेचकर हर महीने कमाती थी लाखों, कारण जानकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

24 नवंबर 2018

Shaun Wane Cape Town South Africa
Weird Stories

सिर में धंसे चाकू के साथ खुद साइकिल चलाकर अस्पताल पहुंचा ये शख्स, पूछा- डॉक्टर बिजी हैं क्या

22 नवंबर 2018

jonestown mass death
Weird Stories

जब 900 से ज्यादा लोगों ने एक साथ कर ली थी आत्महत्या, वजह जानकर गुस्से से तिलमिला उठेंगे आप

20 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Weird Stories

Boss threatened pregnant employee he told Something weird and People got astonished
Weird Stories

महिला कर्मचारी के गर्भवती होने पर बॉस ने दिखाई धौंस, सुनाया ऐसा फरमान सब हैरान 

23 नवंबर 2018

sanitary napkin
Weird Stories

परंपरा के नाम पर परिजन बने हैवान, पहले पीरियड्स पर चली गई बच्ची की जान

22 नवंबर 2018

Research says ravana body still present in a cave in srilanka
Weird Stories

क्या आज भी इस गुफा में मौजूद है रावण का शव, 10 हजार साल बाद सामने आई सच्चाई

18 नवंबर 2018

accused of daughters rape cuts off own penis in Kerala jail
Weird Stories

जेल में कैदी ने काट लिया ऐसा अंग, पता चलते ही जेलर दंग

21 नवंबर 2018

Whale found in Indonesia
Weird Stories

समुद्र के किनारे मिले इस विशालकाय जीव के पेट से निकली ऐसी-ऐसी चीजें, देखकर फटी रह जाएंगी आंखें

21 नवंबर 2018

Husband cuts wife tongue
Weird Stories

पति ने काटी पत्नी की जीभ, बोला- कैंची की तरह बहुत चलती थी उसकी जुबान

20 नवंबर 2018

Do really most deaths during 3 to 4 am is the scary hour of the day?
Weird Stories

क्या वाकई इस एक घंटे के दौरान सबसे ज्यादा मौतें होती हैं, सच जानकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

18 नवंबर 2018

Before sharing this picture know truth, temple was not found after mosques demolition in karnataka
Weird Stories

सोशल मीडिया पर ये तस्वीर शेयर करने से पहले जान लें सच्चाई, तस्वीर के साथ लिखा है खतरनाक संदेश

24 नवंबर 2018

Sex Mountain
Weird Stories

शादीशुदा महिलाएं यहां पराए मर्दों के साथ बनाती हैं संबंध, कारण जानकर चौंक जाएंगे

19 नवंबर 2018

Hong jia
Weird Stories

पैसे बचाने के चक्कर में पड़ गए लेने के देने, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि पहुंच गई अस्पताल

23 नवंबर 2018

Tapeworm
Weird Stories

फ्रेश होने गए शख्स के पेट से निकली 5.5 फीट लंबी अजीबोगरीब चीज, डॉक्टर भी देखकर रह गया दंग

22 नवंबर 2018

Para Teacher Strike Jharkhand
Weird Stories

इस कारण से CRPF के जवानों को बनना पड़ा टीचर, बच्चों को दे रहे हैं शिक्षा

23 नवंबर 2018

viral husband wife dispute, husband posts wife picture and mobile number on dirty site
Weird Stories

अलग रह रहा था यह जोड़ा, फिर पति ने फोटो और नंबर अश्लील साइट पर कर दिया शेयर

19 नवंबर 2018

Flight Stuck in Rain
Weird Stories

भयंकर बारिश और बिजली की गड़गड़ाहट के बीच हवाई जहाज को इस तरह जमीन पर उतारते हैं पायलट, देखें यहां

19 नवंबर 2018

Parcel
Weird Stories

पार्सल से आ रही थी भयानक बदबू, RPF जवान ने खुलवाकर देखा तो निकला कुछ ऐसा, नहीं होगा विश्वास

20 नवंबर 2018

ad film Ban
Weird Stories

बेशर्मी की हद पार कर गए थे ये विज्ञापन, भारत में किए गए बैन

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Khammam hanuman temple
hanuman
Hanuman and sun
Hanuman ji
hanuman ji
hanuman ji
hanuman
हनुमान
Khammam hanuman temple
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.