{"_id":"5a718e0e4f1c1bca798b6ef6","slug":"this-is-the-worlds-most-dangerous-place","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938\u00a0\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
ये हैं विश्व की सबसे डरावनी जगह, किसी भी शख्स के लिए यहां जाना मौत का सामना करने बराबर
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 05:08 PM IST
यूं तो आज के समय में ऐसी बातों पर कोई भी विश्वास नहीं करेगा, लेकिन दुनिया में कुछ ऐसी जगह भी हैं, जहां इंसान इन्हें स्वीकारने भी लगता है। तभी तो कई ऐसी जगह वजूद में हैं, जो आज तक सुनसान पड़ी है। यहां शहर के शहर खाली पड़े है।आइये जानते है इनके बारे में...
