आलू प्याज से बिजली बना लेता है ये शख्स, वीडियो देखकर आप भी रह जाएंगे दंग

Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 09:31 AM IST
आलू और प्याज का नाम सुनते ही आपके दिमाग में क्या आएगा, ये ही कि सब्जी है बना कर खा लेंगे। लेकिन अगर हम कहे कि आलू से सब्जी नहीं आप बिजली बना सकते हैं। आप हैरान हो रहे होंगे, सोच रहे होंगे ये कैसे हो सकता है, लेकिन एक शख्स ने सच में ऐसा कारनामा कर दिखाया है। लड़के के इस कारनामें का वीडियो भी सामने आया है। 
