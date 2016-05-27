शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   These are Ten Hottest Female Chefs In The World

ये हैं दुनिया की दस सबसे हॉट बावर्ची, इनके चटखारों की दुनिया दीवानी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 02 May 2018 11:59 AM IST
दुनिया की दस सबसे हॉट बावर्ची
1 of 11
ये हुस्नपरियां फिल्मों की हीरोइनें नहीं बल्कि मशहूर बावर्ची हैं। 10 सबसे हॉट शेफ की लिस्ट हमने तैयार की है, देखें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
hottest female chefs top 10 female chefs padma lakshmi dylan lauren devin alexander rochelle bilow

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

17 Bizarre Facts about beer taps
Bizarre News

क्या हो जब नल से निकले बीयर, सैलरी में भी मिलें बोतलें

2 मई 2018

man removes all teeths to get in the Guinness Book of Records
Bizarre News

रिकार्ड के लिए उखाड़ दिए सारे दांत, क्या आप में हैं ऐसी हिम्मत!

27 मई 2016

parents lived in toilet for past 10 years
Bizarre News

बच्चों की पढ़ाई के लिए टॉयलेट में रहते हैं ये मां-बाप

27 मई 2016

कुत्ता
Bizarre News

ऑफिस में सीईओ, घर पर बन जाता है कुत्ता, तस्वीरें देख हो जाएंगे हैरान

25 मई 2016

eno face wash
Weird Stories

ENO से चेहरा होगा गोरा, सामने आया वीडियो का वायरल सच, आजमाने से पहले एक बार जरूर देख लें

2 मई 2018

bride
Weird Stories

प्रेमी ने शादी में दुल्हन के साथ सरेआम किया ये काम, फेरों के लिए खड़े दूल्हे के देखकर उड़ गए होश

2 मई 2018

More in Weird Stories

groom
Weird Stories

अग्नि के सात फेरे लेने जा रही थी दुल्हन, अचानक दूल्हे में दिखा कुछ ऐसा, सबकी निकल गई चीख

2 मई 2018

groom shot dead
Weird Stories

दुश्मन न करे दोस्त ने वो काम किया, शादी में गया और दूल्हे को मार दिया, दंग रह गए बाराती

2 मई 2018

collector
Weird Stories

पता नहीं था कलेक्टर है, बाबा ने सिर पर उतार कर रख दी चप्पल, फिर जो हुआ...

2 मई 2018

mother and daughter
Weird Stories

15 साल से एक कुएं के अंदर रह रही हैं मां-बेटी, वजह झकझोर कर रख देने वाली

1 मई 2018

पटियाला के महाराजा भूपिंदर सिंह की लव लाइफ
Weird Stories

देखिए एक महाराजा, जिनके 'खास' महल में केवल बिना कपड़ों के एंट्री थी

27 अप्रैल 2018

children's sacrifice
Weird Stories

550 साल पहले हुआ था सबसे भयानक नरसंहार, खुदाई के बाद कंकालों में दिखी खौफनाक मौत की सच्चाई

1 मई 2018

traffic police
Weird Stories

बाइक पर लिखवा लिया कुछ ऐसा, पुलिस बन गई जानी दुश्मन, फिर हुई ऐसी घटना

29 अप्रैल 2018

child
Weird Stories

अगर बच्चों में हो ये वाला गुण तो स्कूल में ग्रेड मिलेगी बेस्ट, अपने बच्चों में भी करें इसे ऑब्जर्व

2 मई 2018

groom and bride
Weird Stories

शादी के दिन दूल्हा-दुल्हन को पार्सल में मिली ऐसी चीज, देखकर हिल गए सारे बाराती

27 अप्रैल 2018

virgin girls are given to tickets to win
Weird Stories

लॉटरी जीतने वाले को प्राइज में मिलती हैं कुंवारी लड़कियां

26 अप्रैल 2018

dog
Weird Stories

बाप-बेटे ने कुत्ते को दी इतनी बेरहम मौत, वीडियो देख आपका दिल भी कांप जाएगा

27 अप्रैल 2018

rare gold coin
Weird Stories

एक सिक्के से बदल गई इस शख्स की किस्मत, बना करोड़पति और फिर जो हुआ...

29 अप्रैल 2018

awkward family pictures that will surprise you
Weird Stories

सरेआम इन परिवारों ने क्यों खिंचवाए अजीब फोटो?

30 अप्रैल 2018

police fight
Weird Stories

कुर्सी के लिए थाने में चले घूंसे, यूं भिड़ गए दो दरोगा और फिर जो हुआ उसे देखते रह गए लोग...

27 अप्रैल 2018

Katie Rose
Weird Stories

खुद पर 26 लाख खर्च कर महिला बनने चली थी बार्बी डॉल, हुआ ऐसा हाल सोच भी नहीं सकते

26 अप्रैल 2018

Bar girl
Weird Stories

एक रात में बार डांसर पर इतने पैसे लुटाए कि रातों-रात हो गई लखपति, पूरी हकीकत जान चौंक जाएंगे

27 अप्रैल 2018

दुनिया की दस सबसे हॉट बावर्ची

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.