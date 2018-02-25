शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   the island where only girls are allowed

इस आइलैंड पर मर्दों की एंट्री बैन, जानिये इसके पीछे की दिलचस्प वजह

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 05:31 PM IST
the island where only girls are allowed
1 of 4
आपने गर्ल्स पार्टी, लेडीज नाईट के बारे में बहुत सुना होगा, लेकिन आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं लेडीज बीच के बारे में। जी हां एक ऐसा आइलैंड है जहा सिर्फ लड़कियों का जाना मान्य है। लड़को की यहां एंट्री पर बैन है। यह आइलैंड फिनलैंड के बाल्टिक सी के पास है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
island super she island

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

83 year old man married to woman less than his age in rajasthan
Weird Stories

83 की उम्र में शख्स ने पोती की उम्र की लड़की से रचाई शादी, वजह चौंकाने वाली है

25 फरवरी 2018

These two hundred and fifty dead bodies hopes to be alive again
Weird Stories

इन 250 डेडबॉडी के दोबारा जिंदा होने की उम्मीद, साइंटिंस्ट भी करते हैं भरोसा

25 फरवरी 2018

care home hired pole dancers to entertain elderly residents
Weird Stories

वृद्धाश्रम में करवा दिया युवतियों का अश्लील डांस, विवादों में आई अजीबोगरीब सोच

25 फरवरी 2018

Do You know why last wish of the prisoner is asked before the execution
Weird Stories

फांसी से पहले कैदी से क्यों पूछी जाती है उसकी अंतिम इच्छा, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

25 फरवरी 2018

fact behind the height from sea level is mentioning at the railway stations
Weird Stories

रेलवे स्टेशन बोर्ड पर क्यों लिखी होती है समुद्र तल से ऊंचाई, जान लीजिए वजह

22 फरवरी 2018

Do you know the snap fingers is very dangerous
Weird Stories

क्या उंगलियां चटकाना भी होता है खतरनाक, जानिए इस सवाल का जवाब

25 फरवरी 2018

More in Weird Stories

Do you know the Mileage of a airplane in one liter oil
Weird Stories

1 लीटर में कितना माइलेज देता है हवाई जहाज, जानते हैं आप ?

20 फरवरी 2018

Do You Know Why Doctors write dirty handwriting
Weird Stories

डॉक्टर जानबूझकर गंदी हैंडराइटिंग क्यों लिखते हैं, नहीं जानते होंगे ये राज

21 फरवरी 2018

See these ten pictures you will never trust on engineers
Weird Stories

सिरफिरे इंजीनियरों के सिरफिरे कारनामे, तस्वीरें देख उठ जाएगा भरोसा

22 फरवरी 2018

Do you know Why one rupee less price of the goods
Weird Stories

1 रुपए कम ही क्यों रखी जाती है वस्तुओं की कीमत, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

21 फरवरी 2018

Why judge break the pens nib after the death penalty
Weird Stories

फांसी की सजा के बाद पेन की निब तोड़ने का क्या मतलब है, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

23 फरवरी 2018

Here Is The Proof Why Green Moon On 20th April 2018 Is A Hoax
Weird Stories

Facebook पर कोई डाले हरे चांद की ऐसी तस्वीर, फौरन कर दो उसे 'अनफ्रेंड', ये रही वजह

22 फरवरी 2018

meet the hindu royal rajput prince of Pakistan Karni Singh
Weird Stories

पाकिस्तान में पूरे रौब के साथ रहता है यह हिन्दू राजपूत, इसके खौफ से डरता है पूरा राज्य

19 फरवरी 2018

Floyd Mayweather mcgregor rich player in the world
Weird Stories

नोटों का बिस्तर बना कर सोता है यह शख्स, ट्रक भर कर घर आते हैं पैसे

22 फरवरी 2018

Fifteen interesting facts about dreams
Weird Stories

आपको ये याद क्यों नहीं रहता कि सपना शुरू कहां से हुआ, जानिए ऐसे ही 15 दिलचस्प Facts

24 फरवरी 2018

Andhra Pradesh farmer puts up sunny leone poster to save his crops
Weird Stories

खेत में सनी लियोनी को बैठाने का पॉजीटिव इम्पैक्ट आया सामने, गदगद हुआ किसान, लोग हैरान

22 फरवरी 2018

Parents Found Their Child Alive Seven Years After Being Informed About His Death By Hospital
Weird Stories

जन्म लेते ही मर गया था बच्चा, 7 सालों बाद बैंक अकाउंट सील होने पर पता चली चौंकाने वाली सच्चाई

22 फरवरी 2018

Do you know these colors meaning of Road milestone
Weird Stories

अलग-अलग रंगों के क्यों होते हैं सड़क किनारे लगे माइल स्टोन, नहीं समझ पाए होंगे आज तक

22 फरवरी 2018

Kingdom of Enclava is the worlds smallest country
Weird Stories

दुनिया में इससे छोटा कोई देश नहीं, बस 2BHK फ्लैट जितना है साइज

23 फरवरी 2018

Know about five wonderful and unsolved secrets
Weird Stories

37 साल से गायब इस विमान का रहस्य शायद ही सुना होगा आपने

23 फरवरी 2018

Bihar Nchaniya is now Kashipur have you ever heard these weird village names of india
Weird Stories

अजब-गजब हैं ये गांव, क्या इनके भी बदलेंगे नाम या सिर्फ हंसाने के आएंगे काम

19 फरवरी 2018

Cremation of owl in a village of bihar
Weird Stories

जब इस गांव में हुआ उल्लू का अंतिम संस्कार और श्राद्ध, कंफ्यूज हो गया पूरा देश

25 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.