{"_id":"5aa8f7e34f1c1bac758b5584","slug":"story-of-nairobi-where-police-encounter-many-people-with-no-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
यहां एनकाउंटर के बाद पुलिस वसूल करती है शव की कीमत, जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 05:50 PM IST
यह कहानी है नायरोबी में मथारे की... यहां की पुलिस बड़ी बदनाम है। बदनाम इसलिए क्योंकि उनकी वर्दी बेकसूर लोगों के खून से सनी है। क्या गुजरती होगी उन परिवारों पर जब ये पुलिसवालें उन्हें दिखाई देते होंगे। आज कीनिया के इसी शहर की रूह कंपा देने वाली कहानियां हम आपके सामने रखेंगे।
